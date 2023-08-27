Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Instagram Celebrity

Rumor has it, Britney made 'odd faces' when exchanging wedding vows with her now-estranged husband back in June 2022 after she's freed from her conservatorship.

Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears reportedly showed signs she knew her marriage to Sam Asghari could be headed for disaster - on their wedding day. The 41-year-old "Toxic" singer's marriage to the personal trainer-turned actor, 29, officially ended on August 16 when Sam filed a petition for their separation, citing "irreconcilable differences."

However, the moment she said "I do" to Sam on June 9, 2022 in a dazzling ceremony with an A-list guest list at her LA home, Britney "was seen by one guest making odd faces while taking her vows," an insider told Page Six.

They added, "There were a couple of funny moments when Britney was giggling through the vows." But the source admitted, "It was such a fun wedding. Britney sat with the wedding planner, she wanted a flower wall, she wanted pink, she designed her dress and Donatella Versace flew out to LA twice, she had a wedding rehearsal the day before, Britney was in charge."

Three hours before Britney and Sam wed, the singer's first husband of just 55 hours Jason Alexander, 41, broke into her home while armed with a knife and made it up to her bedroom door before he was seized by security. A source said, "Tensions were, for sure, high."

Britney was reportedly left alone for months before Sam filed for divorce. One source told Page Six, "Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn't get it. She felt that Sam's love was not unconditional. Of course she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for."

"But he was not super present, You only have to ask, 'Where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos?' He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go."

News of the couple's split has sparked stories including claims Sam split from Britney as her behaviour grew so erratic she would hurl knives at the walls of their LA mansion.

Sam is also said to be missing out on a multi-million dollar payday as he filed for divorce after only 14 months of marriage, when the prenup he signed with Britney stated he would get a $1 million payout in the event of their split - but only for every two years they were married.

You can share this post!