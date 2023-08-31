Post Malone Proudly Flaunts Slimmer Look in New Photo After Weight Loss

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after revealing that quitting drinking soda helped him lose pounds, the 'Enough Is Enough' rapper treats his fans to a look at his slimmed-down body via social media.

AceShowbiz - Post Malone has proudly shown off his slimmer look. A few days after revealing that quitting drinking soda helped him lose weight, the "Chemical" hitmaker treated social media users to a look at his slimmed-down body.

On Monday, August 28, the 28-year-old singer uploaded a photo of him striking a pose in front of a huge mirror in a luxurious bathroom. In the snap, he showed off his fit physique in a body fit all-black ensemble. He sported a glossy long-sleeved black leather jacket over his black shirt and a pair of long matching jeans.

Post completed the look with a hat that came with graphics on its front side, belt and a pair of glossy black leather pointed-toe boots. He was placing one of his hands in his pants pocket while holding his phone in the other hand, ready to capture the photo.

Along with the picture, the "Enough Is Enough" rapper, whose real name is Austin Post, wrote in the caption of the post, "Introducing Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass." He went on to pen, "I love you," adding clinking glasses and two red heart emojis.

Post's never-seen-before snap came a few days after he opened up about cutting down on soda, which helped him lose weight. When making an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast for an interview earlier in August, he stated, "Soda is so bad. It's so good, but so bad. [If] I had a great show, and you know what, I'm feeling a little bit naughty. I'm gonna have myself a Coke on ice."

In addition to soda, the "Circles" singer likes drinking alcohol. Unfortunately, his drinking habit led to his marriage proposal being initially turned down by his flame. In an interview with Alex Cooper in the August 2 episode of "Call Her Daddy" podcast, he recalled, "I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I'm off my rocker hammered."

"And I was like, 'Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said, 'No,' " he continued. Luckily, she let him pop the question for the second time when he was sober. "She's like, 'Ask me tomorrow' and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice," he added.

