 

Florence Pugh Feels 'Happy' and 'Comfortable' to Embrace Her Body Despite Criticisms

The 'Oppenheimer' actress gets candid about her thoughts on receiving unpleasant comments on her controversial outfit at Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in 2022.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh has admitted to feeling "happy" when she embraces her body. Despite being bombarded with criticisms due to her controversial outfits, the actress portraying Jean Tatlock in "Oppenheimer" revealed that she is "comfortable" with the way she dresses up.

The 27-year-old star got candid about her thoughts on the public criticizing her for showing off her body in her choice of clothes. Speaking to Elle U.K. in an interview published on Wednesday, August 30, she stated, "It's the freedom that people are scared of, the fact I'm comfortable and happy. Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time."

"I think we're in this swing now where lots of people are saying, I dont give a s**t. Unfortunately, we've become so terrified of the human body that we can't even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn't sexual," Florence explained. "We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women's bodies [to exist]."

The "Little Women (2019)" actress went on to say, "I speak the way I do about my body because I'm not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob, I would much rather lay it all out."

"I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I've shown 'too much' of myself," she pointed out. "When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up." She was making a reference to her revealing outfit during her appearance at Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in 2022.

Florence additionally recalled, "When I wore the [sheer] dresses, every woman I walked past would say, 'You look like you're having so much fun.' And I was! Women were drawn to the fact that I was completely happy. That's been a massive aspect of my career and my life, accepting who I am, and not running away from it."

During the chat, Florence also shared her favorite fashion house. "Some of my proudest moments of embracing my body have been in Pierpaolo [Piccioli's] gowns. Every single time I step out in Valentino, it's like my armor," she spilled.

