Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper

The former NFL star shows off his hunky physique aboard a yacht in Miami while his rumored girlfriend has been spending time with her ex-partner in Italy.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady makes sure that it's getting hot in here even without the companion of his new flame in his latest summer outing. The former NFL star showed off his hunky physique as he went aboard his yacht while his rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk has been vacationing in Italy with her ex Bradley Cooper.

The 46-year-old hunk flashed his chiseled pecs and toned abs as he ditched his shirt while relaxing on a boat in Miami sometime this week. He sported swimming trunks and was photographed checking out his phone.

The former football quarterback later donned a baseball cap, black tee and shorts as he chatted with pals aboard the boat. The ex-husband of Gisele Bundchen hugged a pal and looked in great spirits as he flashed a smile.

Tom has been hanging in Miami while Irina spends time with her ex-partner Bradley and their daughter Lea on a luxurious Italian trip. It was the model herself who first spilled about their vacation via her social media account.

On Sunday, August 27, the Russian native unleashed a series of steamy snaps from her end-of-summer holiday. In the images, she posed topless on a rocky terrain along a waterfront. She didn't include Bradley in the post, but she uploaded a picture of the actor on her Instagram Story. In the image, the "A Star Is Born" star went shirtless while lying on a kayak in what appears to be the same location of Irina's steamy photo shoot.

Meanwhile, paparazzi photos captured them getting cozy during the trip. Bradley was seen giving Irina his hand to help her get on the boat and putting a protective arm around her waist while on the dock. They were all smiles during the boat ride. At one point, the 48-year-old actor/director appeared to be carrying Irina's purse.

As to Irina's relationship with Tom, a source recently told Us Weekly, "Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it's really none of his business. Tom and Irina aren't in a committed relationship, so she's free to see anybody she likes."

