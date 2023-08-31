 

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The former NFL star shows off his hunky physique aboard a yacht in Miami while his rumored girlfriend has been spending time with her ex-partner in Italy.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady makes sure that it's getting hot in here even without the companion of his new flame in his latest summer outing. The former NFL star showed off his hunky physique as he went aboard his yacht while his rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk has been vacationing in Italy with her ex Bradley Cooper.

The 46-year-old hunk flashed his chiseled pecs and toned abs as he ditched his shirt while relaxing on a boat in Miami sometime this week. He sported swimming trunks and was photographed checking out his phone.

The former football quarterback later donned a baseball cap, black tee and shorts as he chatted with pals aboard the boat. The ex-husband of Gisele Bundchen hugged a pal and looked in great spirits as he flashed a smile.

  Editors' Pick

Tom has been hanging in Miami while Irina spends time with her ex-partner Bradley and their daughter Lea on a luxurious Italian trip. It was the model herself who first spilled about their vacation via her social media account.

On Sunday, August 27, the Russian native unleashed a series of steamy snaps from her end-of-summer holiday. In the images, she posed topless on a rocky terrain along a waterfront. She didn't include Bradley in the post, but she uploaded a picture of the actor on her Instagram Story. In the image, the "A Star Is Born" star went shirtless while lying on a kayak in what appears to be the same location of Irina's steamy photo shoot.

Meanwhile, paparazzi photos captured them getting cozy during the trip. Bradley was seen giving Irina his hand to help her get on the boat and putting a protective arm around her waist while on the dock. They were all smiles during the boat ride. At one point, the 48-year-old actor/director appeared to be carrying Irina's purse.

As to Irina's relationship with Tom, a source recently told Us Weekly, "Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it's really none of his business. Tom and Irina aren't in a committed relationship, so she's free to see anybody she likes."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Elle Fanning's 'The Great' Shockingly Canceled After 3 Seasons

Nick Cannon's Brother Gabriel Uses Google to Remember Names of Host's 12 Children
Related Posts
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Pay Tribute to His Son's Jack on His 16th Birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Pay Tribute to His Son's Jack on His 16th Birthday

Tom Brady Jokes About Making NFL Return

Tom Brady Jokes About Making NFL Return

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk 'Holed Up' Inside London Hotel for 48-Hour Romp

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk 'Holed Up' Inside London Hotel for 48-Hour Romp

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Aug 31, 2023

Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction

Nick Cannon's Brother Gabriel Uses Google to Remember Names of Host's 12 Children
  • Aug 31, 2023

Nick Cannon's Brother Gabriel Uses Google to Remember Names of Host's 12 Children

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper
  • Aug 31, 2023

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Elle Fanning's 'The Great' Shockingly Canceled After 3 Seasons
  • Aug 31, 2023

Elle Fanning's 'The Great' Shockingly Canceled After 3 Seasons

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer
  • Aug 31, 2023

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
  • Aug 31, 2023

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Most Read
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern