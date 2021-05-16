Gillian Anderson Joins 'The Great' Season 2, Boyd Holbrook Lands Role in 'Indiana Jones 5'

WENN TV

The Margaret Thatcher of 'The Crown' has become the latest addition to the Elle Fanning-fronted series while the 'Logan' actor has been signed on for the next 'Indiana Jones' film.

AceShowbiz - Gillian Anderson has jumped from one big streaming hit to another after landing a new role in the second season of "The Great".

"The X-Files" star won rave reviews and awards for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher on Netflix's "The Crown", and now she's gearing up to join the cast of the Hulu comedy, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

Gillian will play the socialite mother of Fanning's character Catherine the Great.

She will appear in two episodes of the second season.

Meanwhile, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renee Wilson have signed on to star opposite Harrison Ford in the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen are also on board for what is expected to be Ford's final outing as the iconic adventurer.

James Mangold will direct the film after producer Steven Spielberg stepped down.

Production is expected to begin over the summer and the film is set to hit cinemas on 29 July 2022.

"Indiana Jones V" will be the follow-up to 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull", which earned over $790.6 million (£568.7 million) at the global box office.

Director James Mangold recently said of the upcoming movie, "I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers."

"Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."