 

Paris Jackson Defends Herself Against Criticism of Her Unshaved Armpit Hair

Cover Images/Michael Simon
The daughter of Michael Jackson previously was bombarded with negative comments after flashing her armpit hair that she hasn't shaved 'for years' in a video tribute to her late father.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson has defended herself against unpleasant criticisms. Shortly after being bombarded with negative comments on her unshaved armpit hair, the "Let Down" songstress did not hold back in giving her response to the backlash.

On Wednesday, August 30, the 25-year-old star made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to the negative comments on her armpit hair from many social media users. In a tweet, she first clarified, "I wasn't tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair." She went on to admit, "I've not shaved it for years and forget it's there all the time. get over yourselves. ..I was pulling my hair up to show my glass cutting jawline."

Paris Jackson tweet

Paris Jackson defended herself after being criticized over her unshaved armpit hair.

Paris clapped back at critics shortly after she uploaded a video via Instagram. In the clip that she released on Tuesday, August 29, she was talking about paying tribute to her late father Michael Jackson through social media. Wearing a sleeveless top, she was at one point documented tying up her hair and it could be seen that she has not shaved her armpit hair.

It did not take long for the only daughter of the King of Pop to receive online responses, some of which were negative. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user wrote, "You made this whole video just to show you don't shave your armpits. Lol wow." Another joined in, "Shaving armpits is a kinda cleanliness." Meanwhile, a third penned, "Shave your armpits."

In the video itself, Paris addressed the reason why she does not usually wish her father Michael, who passed away back in 2009, happy birthday via social media. "Today's my dad's birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that," she recalled.

"He actually didn't even want us to know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to like throw a party or anything like that," she continued. "That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days. And if you don't wish somebody a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them. You don't care about them."

"There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday and people lose their f**king minds," Paris revealed. "They tell me to kill myself and theyre basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram."

