Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Instagram Music

Shortly after his concert in Vancouver was put on hold, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker surprises his devotees with a scavenger hunt on his website to win free tickets to his 'It's All a Blur' tour.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has treated his fans to free tickets to his "It's All a Blur" tour. Shortly after his concert in Vancouver, Canada was put on hold, the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker appeared to have attempted to make it up to his devotees by giving away the tickets.

For the giveaway, the 36-year-old hip-hop star surprised his fans with a scavenger hunt on his website. Those who were able to find certain codes on the platform would be able to earn the free tickets.

One social media user explained how the giveaway worked via X, formerly known as Twitter. "Letters to a secret code are scattered around different sections of the Drake Related website," the user wrote. "If you're able to decipher the code, you will be redirected to whatever is behind this screen."

In the tweet, the user also attached a screenshot of a message which appeared on Drake's website. "Letters are hidden in every room in the house. Find all the letters and enter the word below," the message read. In a follow-up tweet, the user spilled, "The code is combination and unlocks a sweepstakes for two tickets to the tour."

Another X user offered more details of the giveaway. "If you solve the scavenger hunt code you unlock a form to enter a giveaway for free tickets to one of Drake's remaining shows," the user penned. Along with it, the user uploaded a screenshot of a message on the website that read, "You answered correctly. Please fill out a form for a chance to win a pair of tickets. Duplicate entries will be disqualified."

Drake surprised fans with a scavenger hunt on his website to win free tour tickets.

Drake surprised his devotees with free tickets shortly after his "It's All a Blur" tour stop in Vancouver was postponed. According to CBC News, the announcement of the postponement came two hours before the show was supposed to start at 8 P.M. PT on Monday, August 28. At that time, his devotees already lined up at Rogers Arena.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena, tonight's Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30," the gig's venue Rogers Arena announced in a statement via Instagram and X simultaneously. "All tickets will be honored."

"The Drake show scheduled for August 29 will go on as planned," the statement continued. "Drake was ready and excited to perform. He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rogers Arena apologizes or any inconvenience this may cause. More information to follow."

You can share this post!