 

Paris Jackson Defends 'Old and Haggard' Picture: It's No Filter and No Make-Up

Paris Jackson Defends 'Old and Haggard' Picture: It's No Filter and No Make-Up
Instagram
Celebrity

The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson reacts to mean comments in which she was called 'old and haggard' over her makeup-free picture on Instagram.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson has fired back at the trolls who called her "old and haggard" on Instagram. The 25-year-old singer - who is the daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe - had faced negative comments on her Instagram snap and took to her platform again on Friday, September 29 to hit back.

"This is no filter, no makeup and regular lighting for the people that wrote really s***** comments about how old and haggard I look in my last video. I am literally 25. Just young and haggard thank you very much," she said over a snap of herself makeup-free.

Paris Jackson hits back at trolls

Paris Jackson hits back at trolls

Last month, Paris hit out at trolls who mocked her for "showing off" her armpit hair. The "hit your knees" songstress had been targeted online after she raised her arms to pull back her hair while posting an Instagram video tribute to her late dad Michael Jackson on what would have been his 65th birthday.

  Editors' Pick

She said in an angry post after comments started to roll in on her comments section, "I wasn't tying my hair up to show off my armpit … hair (eye rolling emoji). I've not shaved it for years and forget it's there all the time. Get over yourselves." Paris signed off with the joke, "I was pulling up hair up to show my glass cutting jawline."

She told in her birthday tribute clip that she had been told by trolls in the past to kill herself if she didn't post an annual message about him when he was born on 19 August.

Paris admitted that her dad hated people celebrating his birthday, and said in a separate clip fans who wanted to mark the day should get involved in something he "loved" such as climate change or animal rights activism.

She said, "If you are an MJ superfan and you want to do something that he would have loved - which is not celebrate his birthday - my suggestion would be there's always ways to get involved with raising awareness for climate change; doing stuff for the environment; animal rights activism - these were things he loved and was very, very interested in."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Steven Tyler Diagnosed With Fractured Larynx, Aerosmith Forced to Postpone All 2023 Tour Dates

George Clooney's Twin Children Are Big Fans of Heavy Metal
Related Posts
Paris Jackson's Stalker Faces Up to a Year in Prison Following Trespassing

Paris Jackson's Stalker Faces Up to a Year in Prison Following Trespassing

Paris Jackson Defends Herself Against Criticism of Her Unshaved Armpit Hair

Paris Jackson Defends Herself Against Criticism of Her Unshaved Armpit Hair

Paris Jackson Slams Dad Michael's 'Superfans' Who Bashed Her for Not Posting Birthday Tribute to Him

Paris Jackson Slams Dad Michael's 'Superfans' Who Bashed Her for Not Posting Birthday Tribute to Him

Cops Rushing to Paris Jackson's House Due to Intruder

Cops Rushing to Paris Jackson's House Due to Intruder

Latest News
George Clooney's Twin Children Are Big Fans of Heavy Metal
  • Sep 30, 2023

George Clooney's Twin Children Are Big Fans of Heavy Metal

Paris Jackson Defends 'Old and Haggard' Picture: It's No Filter and No Make-Up
  • Sep 30, 2023

Paris Jackson Defends 'Old and Haggard' Picture: It's No Filter and No Make-Up

Steven Tyler Diagnosed With Fractured Larynx, Aerosmith Forced to Postpone All 2023 Tour Dates
  • Sep 30, 2023

Steven Tyler Diagnosed With Fractured Larynx, Aerosmith Forced to Postpone All 2023 Tour Dates

'The Exorcist: Believer' Producer 'Scared to Death' of Box Office Showdown With Taylor Swift's Movie
  • Sep 30, 2023

'The Exorcist: Believer' Producer 'Scared to Death' of Box Office Showdown With Taylor Swift's Movie

Sharon Osbourne Struggles to Put on Weight After Using Ozempic to Slim Down
  • Sep 30, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Struggles to Put on Weight After Using Ozempic to Slim Down

Marilyn Manson's Alleged Victim Insists She 'Never Cared About Money' Despite Settling Lawsuit
  • Sep 30, 2023

Marilyn Manson's Alleged Victim Insists She 'Never Cared About Money' Despite Settling Lawsuit

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce After Losing Child Support Battle

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce After Losing Child Support Battle