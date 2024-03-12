 

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party
The only daughter of late singer Michael Jackson leaves very little to the imagination in her black mesh dress when attending Elton John's star-studded Oscars viewing party.

  Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson went daring for her look on Oscars night. While she didn't score an invitation to the 2024 Academy Awards, she did get to join the celebration at Elton John's star-studded Oscars viewing party.

On Sunday, March 10, the 25-year-old walked the white carpet of the event, which was hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, in a sheer dress. For the event, she opted for a black mesh long-sleeved gown that left her chest and stomach exposed.

The singer was nearly topless as she ditched bra underneath her sheer dress. Meanwhile, the bottom of the gown had slits all the way up to her hips to show off her stems, which were further accentuated by a a pair of black strappy heels. Her black panties could be seen underneath.

The back of the dress was made of an eye-catching white feathered material. The model completed her NSFW look with a small black clutch purse while her blonde hair was styled in messy waves.

Paris wasn't the only one stunning on the white carpet of the event, which took place in Beverly Hills. Heidi Klum also stood out in her glamorous outfit that featured dramatic shoulder. She put on a busty display in the very plunging black bodysuit that flared alongside her shoulders.

The supermodel displayed her legs in a sheer bedazzled skirt that cascaded over her strappy high heels. Her blonde hair was styled into loose ringlets with a side part while she went minimal with her accessories.

The 50-year-old was all smiles as she posed with her husband Tom Kaulitz. The musician looked sharp in a black velour jacket worn over a coordinating button down and trousers. He added a pair of black shoes with golden embellishment.

Other celebrity guests at the event included Elizabeth Hurley, who took her son Damian Hurley, Julia Fox, who went with yet another racy look, Zooey Deschanel and her fiance Jonathan Scott as well as Tiffany Haddish among others.

