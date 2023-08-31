 

New Couple Alert? Justin Theroux Caught Kissing Nicole Brydon Bloom During NYC Dinner

New Couple Alert? Justin Theroux Caught Kissing Nicole Brydon Bloom During NYC Dinner
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Leftovers' alum and the 29-year-old actress were first spotted together when attending a Netflix event in NYC back in February along with fellow celebrities.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Are Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom an item? "The Leftovers" alum and "The Gilded Age" actress sent tongue wagging over a possible new romance after they were caught packing on PDAs while having dinner in New York City.

On Tuesday night, August 29, the 52-year-old and his rumored new flame were photographed laughing and sharing a kiss at the Altro Paradiso restaurant. That night, the two also stopped by Ray's Bar, which the actor co-owns with "Succession" star Nicholas Braun.

Justin and Nicole were first spotted together in February. At that time, they attended a Netflix event at the N.Y.C. social club Zero Bond and were photographed with Tan France and actress Louisa Jacobson.

  Editors' Pick

Nicole portrayed Caroline Stuyvesant in season 2 of "The Gilded Age". Her other TV credits include "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "The Affair". The 29-year-old also appeared in movies like "1BR" and "Here and Out".

As for Justin, he was famously married to Jennifer Aniston. They got married in 2015 before deciding to end their relationship two years later although they have remained close friends. Back in 2021, Justin revealed that they still stay in touch although they "don't talk every day."

Earlier this year, Justin explained why he chooses to stay tight-lipped about his ex-wife. "There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in. And I'm not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen - I don't talk about Jen," he told Esquire magazine.

"I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime," he emphasized. "We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Selena Gomez Deletes 'Tone Deaf' 'OMITB' Post After Breaking Actors' Strike Rules Accusation
Related Posts
Justin Theroux Avoids Discussing His Relationship With Jennifer Aniston for Fears of Causing Gossip

Justin Theroux Avoids Discussing His Relationship With Jennifer Aniston for Fears of Causing Gossip

Justin Theroux and Kaley Cuoco Support Jennifer Aniston After She Confirms IVF Attempt

Justin Theroux and Kaley Cuoco Support Jennifer Aniston After She Confirms IVF Attempt

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

Justin Theroux Recalls Suffering From Memory Loss After Being Hit by Van

Justin Theroux Recalls Suffering From Memory Loss After Being Hit by Van

Latest News
Paris Jackson Defends Herself Against Criticism of Her Unshaved Armpit Hair
  • Aug 31, 2023

Paris Jackson Defends Herself Against Criticism of Her Unshaved Armpit Hair

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'
  • Aug 31, 2023

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings
  • Aug 31, 2023

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Jimmy Kimmel Admits to Be 'Very Intent on Retiring' Prior to WGA Strike
  • Aug 31, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Admits to Be 'Very Intent on Retiring' Prior to WGA Strike

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
  • Aug 31, 2023

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Erika Jayne Dating 'Younger' Man After Tom Girardi Split
  • Aug 31, 2023

Erika Jayne Dating 'Younger' Man After Tom Girardi Split

Most Read
Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori
Celebrity

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Jennifer Aniston Looks Casually Chic on Dinner in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Aniston Looks Casually Chic on Dinner in Beverly Hills