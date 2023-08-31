New Couple Alert? Justin Theroux Caught Kissing Nicole Brydon Bloom During NYC Dinner

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Leftovers' alum and the 29-year-old actress were first spotted together when attending a Netflix event in NYC back in February along with fellow celebrities.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Are Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom an item? "The Leftovers" alum and "The Gilded Age" actress sent tongue wagging over a possible new romance after they were caught packing on PDAs while having dinner in New York City.

On Tuesday night, August 29, the 52-year-old and his rumored new flame were photographed laughing and sharing a kiss at the Altro Paradiso restaurant. That night, the two also stopped by Ray's Bar, which the actor co-owns with "Succession" star Nicholas Braun.

Justin and Nicole were first spotted together in February. At that time, they attended a Netflix event at the N.Y.C. social club Zero Bond and were photographed with Tan France and actress Louisa Jacobson.

Nicole portrayed Caroline Stuyvesant in season 2 of "The Gilded Age". Her other TV credits include "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "The Affair". The 29-year-old also appeared in movies like "1BR" and "Here and Out".

As for Justin, he was famously married to Jennifer Aniston. They got married in 2015 before deciding to end their relationship two years later although they have remained close friends. Back in 2021, Justin revealed that they still stay in touch although they "don't talk every day."

Earlier this year, Justin explained why he chooses to stay tight-lipped about his ex-wife. "There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in. And I'm not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen - I don't talk about Jen," he told Esquire magazine.

"I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime," he emphasized. "We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other."

You can share this post!