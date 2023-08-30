 

Report: Disney+ to Develop Season 2 of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Post-Strikes

Report: Disney+ to Develop Season 2 of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Post-Strikes
While Marvel Studios has not yet officially announced a second season, head writer Jessica Gao previously revealed that she has already plans where she will take the Jade Giantess next.

AceShowbiz - A second season of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is reportedly in the works on Disney+. A sophomore season of the Marvel series is already planned and will start in development as soon as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end, My Time to Shine reports.

The account made the claims on X, formerly known Twitter, on Tuesday, August 29. "She-Hulk season 2 is happening (or should I say will happen post-strikes)," the post read.

The decision to bring a new season of the Tatiana Maslany-starring show isn't all surprising. "She-Hulk" received overall positive reviews and was reportedly one of the streamer's more popular Marvel shows with general audiences.

While Marvel Studios has not yet officially announced a second season, head writer Jessica Gao previously revealed that she had already plans where she will take the Jade Giantess next. "Honestly, even when I pitched the show, I already had an idea of where I would want it to go for another season and what the premise of that season would be. From the beginning, I had ideas of where it would go," she said back in August 2022.

She continued, "There are a lot of things that we just couldn't get to, or had to cut from the first season, and it would be really nice for those things to see the light of day again."

Despite that, Gao previously admitted that the team struggled to come up with an appropriate ending for the show, which centered on Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters. "We really, really struggled with the finale," Gao revealed back in December 2022.

"We started off doing a lot of versions of the finale that were much more just like straight and very, very Marvel movie, you know, and it just never felt right for us to just end in a big set piece fight, and take out the bad guy, and it just always felt like, 'Oh, it's a different show now,' " she added.

