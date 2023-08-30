 

Anne Hathaway Credits 'Fun' Gen Z for Her Fashion Inspiration

Anne Hathaway Credits 'Fun' Gen Z for Her Fashion Inspiration
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Les Miserables' star admits to have been inspired by Gen Z to take more risks with her fashion choices, saying, 'It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion.'

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anne Hathaway feels "switched on by Gen Z." The Oscar-winning actress has revealed that Gen Z has inspired her to take more risks with her fashion choices. Anne, 40, told Vogue, "I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z. It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion." Gen Z refers to the generation of people who were born between the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Hollywood star also cites her stylist Erin Walsh as another inspiration. Anne said, "She inspires me. Her style has really rubbed off on me, and the way she wears things, whatever it is, she always wears it in the most effortless way possible."

  Editors' Pick

Despite this, Anne took years to have her own fashion awakening. She explained, "I thought that I could only have one. I felt really lost because I didn't know what that was until I realized I have so many styles. Once I realized that, then I felt like something clicked. But that's just me. It's different. Some people are like, 'Nope, black turtleneck every day.' "

Meanwhile, Erin previously described Anne as being "beautiful inside and out." The stylist explained that Anne's style was a reflection of her inner self. She said, "What's more stylish than a woman who is embodying her ultimate essence and dressing the part? Anne is beautiful inside and out."

Erin also believes that Anne's fashion evolution is inspiring for other women. She reflected, "People are searching for more in the people they look up to. It's a visceral thing, everyone wants to feel like they're enough, like they're beautiful, like they have a purpose and have substance. It's very inspiring to see someone actually glowing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'

Report: Disney+ to Develop Season 2 of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Post-Strikes
Related Posts
Anne Hathaway Remembers Late Alan Arkin as a 'Gem of a Person'

Anne Hathaway Remembers Late Alan Arkin as a 'Gem of a Person'

Anne Hathaway Admits Motherhood Makes Her Pickier With Acting Roles

Anne Hathaway Admits Motherhood Makes Her Pickier With Acting Roles

Anne Hathaway Saddened by Her Past Self for Feeling 'Scared' at Public Events Due to Anxiety

Anne Hathaway Saddened by Her Past Self for Feeling 'Scared' at Public Events Due to Anxiety

Anne Hathaway and 'Ocean's 8' Co-Stars Burst Into Tears When Donald Trump Won Election

Anne Hathaway and 'Ocean's 8' Co-Stars Burst Into Tears When Donald Trump Won Election

Latest News
Hailey Bieber's Brand Rhode Trolled for Embarrassing Error on Instagram Post
  • Aug 30, 2023

Hailey Bieber's Brand Rhode Trolled for Embarrassing Error on Instagram Post

Anne Hathaway Credits 'Fun' Gen Z for Her Fashion Inspiration
  • Aug 30, 2023

Anne Hathaway Credits 'Fun' Gen Z for Her Fashion Inspiration

Nicki Minaj Recalls Diddy's 'So Mad' at Her at Justin Combs' Sweet 16 Party
  • Aug 30, 2023

Nicki Minaj Recalls Diddy's 'So Mad' at Her at Justin Combs' Sweet 16 Party

Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Carrie Bradshaw's 'And Just Like That...' Cat
  • Aug 30, 2023

Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Carrie Bradshaw's 'And Just Like That...' Cat

Big Sean, Vince Staples and More React to Singer August 08's Death
  • Aug 30, 2023

Big Sean, Vince Staples and More React to Singer August 08's Death

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'
  • Aug 30, 2023

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'

Most Read
Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage
Celebrity

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Halle Berry on Ageing: 'I'm Going Down Fighting'

Halle Berry on Ageing: 'I'm Going Down Fighting'

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

Raven-Symone Reveals She Donned Diaper to Barack Obama's Inauguration Ball

Raven-Symone Reveals She Donned Diaper to Barack Obama's Inauguration Ball

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance