Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork

The 'Paint the Town Red' raptress mocks those who complain about the cover art of her upcoming single titled 'Demons', suggesting that they are cowards.

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is not taking criticism about her works well. Gearing up to release her new album preceded by songs from the record, the Grammy Award-winning artist has stirred controversy anew with the artwork of one of her now songs.

After being called out for the demonic imagery for her new single titled "Demons", the "Say So" songstress took to her Instagram Story to clap back at the criticism. Suggesting that those who criticized the artwork are cowards, she wrote on Tuesday, August 29, "Y'all so b***hmade you probably couldn't make it through an episode of 'Goosebumps', f**kin p***ies."

Doja Cat clapped back at criticism over her new song's 'Demons' cover art.

Doja teased the new song by unleashing the cover art on Monday. Shared through her feed, the image features what looks like living room with a comfy chair, mirror and a table with a lamp that all look normal.

Upon scanning, fans will catch a glimpse of a woman in all black hanging upside down on the ceiling and letting out a creepy smile. The woman is Doja, while the song's title "Demons" is being written into the carpet.

In the comments section, Doja's followers quickly pointed out the horror vibes of the artwork. "Cmon Insidious," one person jested, referring to the supernatural horror film by James Wan.

Fed up with Doja's social media contents, another announced, "I'm unfollowing, love the music and forever will but these posts are ridiculous." Another user said, "unfollowing. seek god."

The single's controversial cover art aside, Doja has been promoting her new album "Scarlet" with an artwork. Unveiled on Tuesday, the cover art features a spider with the warning, "Parental Advisory: Explicit Content," written down in the corner of the image.

"Demons" will be released on Friday, September 1. It's the third song to be unleashed from her upcoming album, following up "Attention" and "Paint the Town Red".

