 

Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork

Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Music

The 'Paint the Town Red' raptress mocks those who complain about the cover art of her upcoming single titled 'Demons', suggesting that they are cowards.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is not taking criticism about her works well. Gearing up to release her new album preceded by songs from the record, the Grammy Award-winning artist has stirred controversy anew with the artwork of one of her now songs.

After being called out for the demonic imagery for her new single titled "Demons", the "Say So" songstress took to her Instagram Story to clap back at the criticism. Suggesting that those who criticized the artwork are cowards, she wrote on Tuesday, August 29, "Y'all so b***hmade you probably couldn't make it through an episode of 'Goosebumps', f**kin p***ies."

Doja Cat's IG Story

Doja Cat clapped back at criticism over her new song's 'Demons' cover art.

Doja teased the new song by unleashing the cover art on Monday. Shared through her feed, the image features what looks like living room with a comfy chair, mirror and a table with a lamp that all look normal.

Upon scanning, fans will catch a glimpse of a woman in all black hanging upside down on the ceiling and letting out a creepy smile. The woman is Doja, while the song's title "Demons" is being written into the carpet.

  Editors' Pick

In the comments section, Doja's followers quickly pointed out the horror vibes of the artwork. "Cmon Insidious," one person jested, referring to the supernatural horror film by James Wan.

Fed up with Doja's social media contents, another announced, "I'm unfollowing, love the music and forever will but these posts are ridiculous." Another user said, "unfollowing. seek god."

The single's controversial cover art aside, Doja has been promoting her new album "Scarlet" with an artwork. Unveiled on Tuesday, the cover art features a spider with the warning, "Parental Advisory: Explicit Content," written down in the corner of the image.

"Demons" will be released on Friday, September 1. It's the third song to be unleashed from her upcoming album, following up "Attention" and "Paint the Town Red".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Former 'Desperate Housewives' Writer Claims Staff Avoided Eye Contact With Teri Hatcher
Related Posts
Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Doja Cat Embraces 'Freedom' to Dress Up Despite Backlash and 'Uncontrollable' Shock Response

Doja Cat Embraces 'Freedom' to Dress Up Despite Backlash and 'Uncontrollable' Shock Response

Doja Cat Would Love to Try Her Hand at Acting

Doja Cat Would Love to Try Her Hand at Acting

Doja Cat Says Losing 500K Instagram Followers After Argument With Fans Made Her 'Feel Free'

Doja Cat Says Losing 500K Instagram Followers After Argument With Fans Made Her 'Feel Free'

Latest News
Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork
  • Aug 30, 2023

Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork

Former 'Desperate Housewives' Writer Claims Staff Avoided Eye Contact With Teri Hatcher
  • Aug 30, 2023

Former 'Desperate Housewives' Writer Claims Staff Avoided Eye Contact With Teri Hatcher

Martha Stewart Blasted Over 'Tone Deaf' Post Bragging About Using Iceberg to Chill Her Cocktails
  • Aug 30, 2023

Martha Stewart Blasted Over 'Tone Deaf' Post Bragging About Using Iceberg to Chill Her Cocktails

Erika Jayne's Attorney Slams 'Fantasy' Allegations She Extorts Money From Designer
  • Aug 30, 2023

Erika Jayne's Attorney Slams 'Fantasy' Allegations She Extorts Money From Designer

Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Makes Rare Appearance on Late Dad's 65th Birthday
  • Aug 30, 2023

Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Makes Rare Appearance on Late Dad's 65th Birthday

Jay-Z Reopens Instagram Account, Follows Only 1 Person
  • Aug 30, 2023

Jay-Z Reopens Instagram Account, Follows Only 1 Person

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Reacts After Adele Says She's Obsessed With 'Used to Be Young'
Music

Miley Cyrus Reacts After Adele Says She's Obsessed With 'Used to Be Young'

Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Eminem Banning Use of His Songs on Campaign Trail

Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Eminem Banning Use of His Songs on Campaign Trail

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Moneybagg Yo Responds to Accusation He Throws Fake Money at His Concert

Moneybagg Yo Responds to Accusation He Throws Fake Money at His Concert

Grimes Feels 'So Guilty' for Not Wanting to Tour Again

Grimes Feels 'So Guilty' for Not Wanting to Tour Again

Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Miley Cyrus Thinks Touring 'Erases' Her 'Humanity'

Miley Cyrus Thinks Touring 'Erases' Her 'Humanity'

Taylor Swift Throws Shade at Kanye West's 2009 VMAs Interruption on 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift Throws Shade at Kanye West's 2009 VMAs Interruption on 'Eras Tour'

Selena Gomez Slams Rumor She Disses The Weeknd in Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez Slams Rumor She Disses The Weeknd in Her New Song 'Single Soon'