'AGT' Recap: Two Golden Buzzer Winners and Others Hit the Stage for Season 18 Qualifiers 2

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Season 18 of "America's Got Talent" returned on Tuesday, August 29 for "Qualifiers 2". The second live show featured another set of acts, including two Golden Buzzer winners, performing in front of the judges, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

Kicking off the night was Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, who earned host Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer. The group impressed the judges with their performance with Simon calling it "brilliantly messy" because they had a great idea and talented people. Terry also said that they're "Golden Buzzer worthy." Sofia, meanwhile, claimed that they brought the "perfect energy to open the show."

Following it up was Sharpe Family Singers, who risked everything by doing a 180 from their first performance with rock. Howie didn't think it was a good idea as he hit his red X button during their performance, saying it was "corny." Heidi and Sofia didn't think so. Simon, meanwhile, agreed with Howie, saying that they should have remained in the musical theater lane.

Later, acrobatic act Three G performed with only two members because one member's elbow is still injured. Sofia loved that they're "so persistent," while Howie said they "raised the bar" with this performance. Heidi, meanwhile, called herself a "proud parent" after looking at their progress.

Performing next was Erica Coffelt, who unfortunately received a red buzzer from Simon. He said that he realized after the first couple of minutes that her performance was "actually terrible" and would never work in Vegas. Sofia, meanwhile, told Erica that she "already won" because she seemed to have fun on the stage.

Twelve-year-old singer Alfie Andrew then hit the stage, hoping to impress the judges. He actually did with a performance of "You & I" by One Direction. Not stopping there, the singer also got a standing ovation from the judges with Heidi calling him the "best act of the night."



For that night's performance, Ahren Belisle, who has cerebral palsy, built a set that highlighted his disability. He also brought out his service dog, who retrieved a beer for him in a funny moment. Ahren even flirted with newly-single Sofia. Simon said he's naturally funny and he wanted the act to go on longer.

As for singer Dani Kerr, she once again performed an original song in front of the judges. She sang "The Truth", which was a "freedom song." Sofia praised Dani for staying true to herself with her music choices. Simon, Heidi and Howie, however, thought that her audition was "far better" than that night.

Magicians Ryland was up next. In his new routine, the 10-year-old used the audience and Simon to randomly select photos that by the end created an image of him and his father hugging. Howie and Simon were wowed by the trick as the latter noted that it was like a "real magic" happening around him. Heidi loved that Ryland incorporated his love for his dad into his show, while Sofia praised him for his improved confidence.



Later, sword swallower Andrew Stanton had Howie and Sofia cringing in their seats. For his first live show performance, he lifted an assistant's whole body by attaching a contraption to his eyelids before later attaching a device around his neck to swing from the ceiling with a sword still in his mouth. Simon loved it, while Howie and Heidi called it incredible. As for Sofia, she dubbed it "disturbing and fascinating."

Steel Panther opted to sing an altered version of "Death to All But Metal" and managed to get everyone to clap and chant the chorus along with them. Heidi and Sofia were amazed by the group, while Simon called them his favorite live act so far.

Mumuration hoped to be sent to the Finals by incorporating new elements into the synchronous dance routine. The dance act used hand lights, hats and gloves as props to highlight the movement with their arms, hands and swaying bodies. Howie claimed that they're incredible because of their uniqueness. Simon said that they're "in a different league" from other acts, while Sofia dubbed their performance "breathtaking."

Results of the second live show will be announced in the Wednesday, August 30 episode.

