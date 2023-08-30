50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

Going on a tour for the 20th anniversary of 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' ', the 'In Da Club' rapper decides to put 'The Final Lap Tour' show in Phoenix on hold following 'excessive heat warning.'

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has put one of his shows for "The Final Lap Tour" on hold. While going on a tour for the 20th anniversary of his album "Get Rich or Die Tryin' ", the "In Da Club" rapper was forced to delay a concert in Arizona due to "dangerous" weather.

On Monday night, August 28, the 48-year-old hip-hop star announced via Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, simultaneously that he postponed his concert in Phoenix on Tuesday, August 29 because of "excessive heat warning." He began writing, "Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed."

"For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions," the "Just a Lil Bit" spitter went on to say. He later assured his fans, "I'll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone [shrugging emoji] #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour." However, he did not offer any more details on the new date of the gig.

Along with the announcement, Fif released a number of photos. One of them displayed "Weather Alert - Arizona Warning" on a screen phone. The message read, "Excessive Heat Warning is going on. It will expire at 8:00 P.M. on 8/29." Meanwhile, other snaps captured him performing during his previous shows.

It did not take long for the "Power" star to receive mixed online responses from his fans. In the comments section, one devotee who appeared to be affected by the postponement complained, "We been waiting for this for a minute. Why would you have an outdoor show in August anyways."

Similarly, another joined in, "You telling me y'all didn't know this when booking for this date in AZ?!?! Come on!!! [Snoop Dogg] just performed at the same venue last week, no issues. Heat warning expires at 8pm too which means fifty wouldn't even be performing yet."

Despite the protests, 50 Cent still received support from a number of his devotees. One of them praised him for being aware of his fans' health by writing, "Hey at least 50 cent is thinking about his fans and is putting their health and safety before profits… other rappers should take note… having fans get injured or die at a concert is not worth it!!! Salute to 50."

The postponement of Fif's show came a few days after a number of Snoop's fans had to be hospitalized during his show in Houston. Earlier in August, 16 people who came to the concert had to be rushed to a hospital due to heat-related illnesses. At that time, the temperature hit 104 degrees during the day.

