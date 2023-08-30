 

50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather

50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Music

Going on a tour for the 20th anniversary of 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' ', the 'In Da Club' rapper decides to put 'The Final Lap Tour' show in Phoenix on hold following 'excessive heat warning.'

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has put one of his shows for "The Final Lap Tour" on hold. While going on a tour for the 20th anniversary of his album "Get Rich or Die Tryin' ", the "In Da Club" rapper was forced to delay a concert in Arizona due to "dangerous" weather.

On Monday night, August 28, the 48-year-old hip-hop star announced via Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, simultaneously that he postponed his concert in Phoenix on Tuesday, August 29 because of "excessive heat warning." He began writing, "Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed."

"For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions," the "Just a Lil Bit" spitter went on to say. He later assured his fans, "I'll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone [shrugging emoji] #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour." However, he did not offer any more details on the new date of the gig.

Along with the announcement, Fif released a number of photos. One of them displayed "Weather Alert - Arizona Warning" on a screen phone. The message read, "Excessive Heat Warning is going on. It will expire at 8:00 P.M. on 8/29." Meanwhile, other snaps captured him performing during his previous shows.

  Editors' Pick

It did not take long for the "Power" star to receive mixed online responses from his fans. In the comments section, one devotee who appeared to be affected by the postponement complained, "We been waiting for this for a minute. Why would you have an outdoor show in August anyways."

Similarly, another joined in, "You telling me y'all didn't know this when booking for this date in AZ?!?! Come on!!! [Snoop Dogg] just performed at the same venue last week, no issues. Heat warning expires at 8pm too which means fifty wouldn't even be performing yet."

Despite the protests, 50 Cent still received support from a number of his devotees. One of them praised him for being aware of his fans' health by writing, "Hey at least 50 cent is thinking about his fans and is putting their health and safety before profits… other rappers should take note… having fans get injured or die at a concert is not worth it!!! Salute to 50."

The postponement of Fif's show came a few days after a number of Snoop's fans had to be hospitalized during his show in Houston. Earlier in August, 16 people who came to the concert had to be rushed to a hospital due to heat-related illnesses. At that time, the temperature hit 104 degrees during the day.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Bold Hair Transformation

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True's First Day of Kindergarten in Adorable Pics
Related Posts
50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'

50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'

50 Cent Makes Fun of Nick Cannon for Having '12 Kids' With 'Many Women'

50 Cent Makes Fun of Nick Cannon for Having '12 Kids' With 'Many Women'

50 Cent Hilariously Trolls Busta Rhymes Over His Huge Chain Necklace

50 Cent Hilariously Trolls Busta Rhymes Over His Huge Chain Necklace

50 Cent Dishes on His Safety Measure After Ditching Signature Bulletproof Vest

50 Cent Dishes on His Safety Measure After Ditching Signature Bulletproof Vest

Latest News
Nick Carter's Lawyer Labels New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 'Malicious Schemes'
  • Aug 30, 2023

Nick Carter's Lawyer Labels New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 'Malicious Schemes'

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast
  • Aug 30, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True's First Day of Kindergarten in Adorable Pics
  • Aug 30, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True's First Day of Kindergarten in Adorable Pics

50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather
  • Aug 30, 2023

50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance
  • Aug 30, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Bold Hair Transformation
  • Aug 30, 2023

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Bold Hair Transformation

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Reacts After Adele Says She's Obsessed With 'Used to Be Young'
Music

Miley Cyrus Reacts After Adele Says She's Obsessed With 'Used to Be Young'

Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Eminem Banning Use of His Songs on Campaign Trail

Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Eminem Banning Use of His Songs on Campaign Trail

Taylor Swift Gushes Over 'Bestest' Selena Gomez Over Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Taylor Swift Gushes Over 'Bestest' Selena Gomez Over Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Adele Reveals 'Bad' Sciatica Attack That Caused Her Collapse Backstage at Las Vegas Concert

Adele Reveals 'Bad' Sciatica Attack That Caused Her Collapse Backstage at Las Vegas Concert

Moneybagg Yo Responds to Accusation He Throws Fake Money at His Concert

Moneybagg Yo Responds to Accusation He Throws Fake Money at His Concert

Grimes Feels 'So Guilty' for Not Wanting to Tour Again

Grimes Feels 'So Guilty' for Not Wanting to Tour Again

Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez