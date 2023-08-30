 

Olivia Culpo Dishes on Advice to Sister After Her Public Split From Boyfriend

Olivia Culpo Dishes on Advice to Sister After Her Public Split From Boyfriend
Instagram
Celebrity

After her separation from Nick Jonas years ago, the winner of Miss Universe 2012 felt for her sister Sophia when she went through a similar experience with NFL star Braxton Berrios.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Culpo knows social media can be "toxic." The 31-year-old model went through a very public split from Nick Jonas back in 2015, and Olivia was determined to rally around her sister Sophia, 26, when she went through something similar with NFL star Braxton Berrios.

"I just told her that this will all pass and someday you'll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments. And it's funny because now she is in that place and we can look back and think, 'Thank god that happened,' " the brunette beauty told E! News.

Despite this, Olivia acknowledged that it's tough to take a long-term view of a situation when you're in the midst of a break-up. She said, "In the moment it's so hard to have that idea, but I really do think everything works out the way it's supposed to and you learn lessons you're supposed to through the hard moments."

  Editors' Pick

Olivia was determined to support her sister and she knew that social media criticism was likely to be fierce. She shared, "I was definitely there for her every step of the way, as you have to be because it's so hard, especially in the public eye and with so many opinions and social media is so toxic."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Olivia announced her engagement to NFL star Christian McCaffrey. The model took to her Instagram account to reveal that Christian popped the question after four years of dating.

Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story, "We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast. I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much fiance (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges
Related Posts
Olivia Culpo Enjoys Post-Engagement Vacay With Christian McCaffrey in Italy

Olivia Culpo Enjoys Post-Engagement Vacay With Christian McCaffrey in Italy

Olivia Culpo Saved From Wardrobe Malfunction by Fiance Christian McCaffrey at Engagement Party

Olivia Culpo Saved From Wardrobe Malfunction by Fiance Christian McCaffrey at Engagement Party

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Announce Engagement by Sharing Pics of Romantic Proposal

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Announce Engagement by Sharing Pics of Romantic Proposal

Olivia Culpo Shares How She's Learned From Sister Aurora's Failed Marriage

Olivia Culpo Shares How She's Learned From Sister Aurora's Failed Marriage

Latest News
Olivia Culpo Dishes on Advice to Sister After Her Public Split From Boyfriend
  • Aug 30, 2023

Olivia Culpo Dishes on Advice to Sister After Her Public Split From Boyfriend

'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Tolbert Bids Farewell to Baby Beau After Suffering Miscarriage
  • Aug 30, 2023

'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Tolbert Bids Farewell to Baby Beau After Suffering Miscarriage

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges
  • Aug 30, 2023

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Henry Cavill's 'Highlander' Reboot Could Be Prequel to Launch New Franchise
  • Aug 30, 2023

Henry Cavill's 'Highlander' Reboot Could Be Prequel to Launch New Franchise

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations
  • Aug 30, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Insists He's 'Alive and Well' After Death Hoax, Blames Hacker for It
  • Aug 30, 2023

'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Insists He's 'Alive and Well' After Death Hoax, Blames Hacker for It

Most Read
Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie
Celebrity

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest