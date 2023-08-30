 

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

The Trump family are reportedly not worried about the prospect of the former 'Apprentice' judge going to prison despite the seriousness of his criminal charges.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump's family is certain "he's not going to jail." The 77-year-old billionaire has been charged for allegedly trying to overturn his electoral defeat in 2020 - but his family aren't worried at all about the prospect of him going to jail.

"Everyone knows he's not going to jail. No one is worried," a source told PEOPLE.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have largely remained silent amid the controversy. However, the married couple aren't hiding away from the drama, either, and they have been regularly spotted together in Miami in recent weeks.

The insider shared, "She's all over the place down here, always out and about. They're definitely not hiding. They live right on the beach. They seem like they don't have a care in the world."

Earlier this month, Trump claimed to be the victim of a political "witch hunt." The billionaire businessman - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - took to social media to rubbish the allegations and to also question the integrity of the legal process.

Trump - who still plans to run in the next US election - wrote on Truth Social at the time, "So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.' "

"And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn't they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt! (sic)"

