Siva Kaneswaran's Wedding Postponed

The Wanted singer has decided to put his nuptials with fiancee Nareesha McCaffrey on hold after the musician nabbed a role in a new West End musical 'La Bamba'.

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran has delayed his wedding. The "Glad You Came" hitmaker was supposed to walk down the aisle this year, but after landing a role in the dance show "La Bamba", the 34-year-old star and his fiancee, Nareesha McCaffrey - who have been engaged since 2013 - postponed their nuptials until early 2024.

"Initially we were gonna get married at the end of the year but 'La Bamba' came through so we're doing the ceremony early next year. We might have a smaller ceremony actually, we're thinking of somewhere abroad like Africa. That's the latest idea," he told Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show.

Irish Siva previously revealed the pair were keen to get hitched in the UK to be near family and friends when they lived across the pond. He told The Sun, "Ireland is always home and then there's the in-laws in the UK. It's nice to have the best of both worlds at the moment."

"We're still engaged. We moved over here to ¬pursue my dreams of acting and music. We don't want to get married here though, as we both have big families who are a bit older. It's such a long trip so we'd prefer to come home and get married. We're together 13 years. We're kind of unconventional that we haven't married but we'll get to it."

The dark-haired hunk previously said he was keen to incorporate a "Star Wars" theme into his big day but insists he'll let Nareesha choose her own style of wedding dress.

He explained, "She wants to look like a princess and is more interested in a 'Cinderella' type of wedding which is perfectly fine and understandable. I would never make her wear a slave dress."

The couple moved from the UK to Sunny Los Angeles in 2014. He said, "This is an exciting journey for us. It's a new stage. We love being outdoors and in the sun, being active. It's a good place for us."

