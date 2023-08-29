Adele Wants to Have Another Kid 'Soon'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Easy on Me' hitmaker, who already has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has revealed she wants another child and is already thinking about potential baby names.

AceShowbiz - Adele is keen to expand her family "soon." The "Easy on Me" hitmaker, who already has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has revealed she wants another child and is already thinking about potential baby names.

During her Las Vegas residency over the weekend, she told fans, "I really want to be a mom again soon." In a fan footage shared on TikTok, the "Hello" hitmaker discussed the possibility after a pregnant audience member asked for help picking a name for her own future daughter. Adele added, "I've actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone."

The fan asked for the star's opinion on Spender and Parker as baby names, and Adele admitted her boyfriend Rich Paul, who she has been dating since 2021, is a big fan of one of the monikers. She teased, "I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name."

Last year, Adele revealed she is "definitely" keen on having more children in the future. The 35-year-old singer told Elle magazine, "I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch and a stable life helps me with my music." However, she noted the timing wasn't right as she was focused on her Vegas residency for the time being. She explained, "Right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f**king nail it."

Last summer, her boyfriend Paul, who has three children of his own, admitted his parenting style will have changed as he gets older. He told E! News, "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough. But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."

