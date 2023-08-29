 

Bad Bunny Appears to Give Fashion Nod to GF Kendall Jenner After Going Instagram Official

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
The Puerto Rican rapper has been spotted wearing her 'K' necklace after he made his alleged relationship with the 27-year-old model/reality TV star Instagram official.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny is getting more obvious with his romance with Kendall Jenner. The Puerto Rican rapper has been spotted wearing her "K" necklace after he made his alleged relationship with the model/reality TV star Instagram official.

The first one to point out the jewelry overlap was the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" Instagram account. It posted a photo of the "Me Porto Bonito" emcee wearing a dainty chain necklace on his Instagram Story with a small "K" charm, calling the matching moment "Kaliente."

Fans who are keeping with the Kardashians might have been familiar with the necklace. Kendall once rocked the same jewelry on her family's Hulu reality TV show "The Kardashians".

Some fans had mixed responses to Bad Bunny's apparent nod to his rumored girlfriend. Seemingly in denial, one fan commented, "Why do I get the feeling that he is 'using' her for more fame outside the latin world." Echoing the sentiment, one person said, "This is a pr relationship."

Someone else pointed out, "He already rocked this months ago at his basketball team's game in PR. It was everywhere." One person, meanwhile, loved this side of Bad Bunny, saying that he's "so hot for being such a cutie simp."

The new report came after Bad Bunny appeared to tease his romance with Kendall. In one photo, the 29-year-old musician showed two pink drinks with a bottle of the model's 818 Tequila in the background.

He additionally shared a video of a chipmunk scurrying down a road with someone who is believed to be the catwalk beauty saying, "It's the cutest thing ever, come here," to the animal. Bad Bunny then said to the model off-camera, "Mami, be careful. The mosquitos."

