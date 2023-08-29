 

Halle Berry 'So Ready to Move on' After Having Her Divorce Finalized After 7 Years

Halle Berry 'So Ready to Move on' After Having Her Divorce Finalized After 7 Years
The 'Die Another Day' actress 'needed' her divorce from Olivier Martinez 'all finalized' because it's been 'way too drawn out' and she is 'so ready to move on.'

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry is happy to have her divorce finalised after seven years. The 57-year-old actress separated from husband Olivier Martinez - with whom she has nine-year-old son Maceo - in 2016 after three years of marriage and now an insider has claimed that she is ready to "move on" now that the legal proceedings have finally ground to a halt.

"She is relieved. Halle is so ready to move on. It's been way too drawn out! She needed it all finalised!" the source told People.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, the "Die Another Day" star and her former spouse have joint custody of their son but she will pay her him "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" and will also be responsible for funding private school tuition, uniforms, school supplies, and any extracurricular activities."

Meanwhile, Halle -who was previously married to Eric Benet and David Justice and has 15-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry - admitted in 2021 that she believes she has finally "found the one" with boyfriend Van Hunt. She told Entertainment Tonight, "I mean because it's my time. It was finally my time and the right one finally showed up."

After winning her Critics' Choice Award in March 2022, she paid tribute to him as she thanked him for lifting him "higher" than she ever thought she could go. Alongside a snap of the pair at the ceremony, Halle - who is thought to have split from Olivier after he reportedly struggled to live with her in L.A away from his native France - shared a heart emoji and wrote, "When your man lifts you higher than you ever thought you could go!"

