 

'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Dead at 36 After Battling Depression

Announcing his tragic passing in a statement posted via his Instagram page, the reality TV star's family says they 'find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace.'

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josh Seiter has died at the age of 36 following his struggles with depression. The former "The Bachelorette" contestant's passing was confirmed by his family in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Monday, August 28.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," the statement read. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world."

They continued, "His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace."

"We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being," they told Josh's social media followers, before adding, "While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve."

The family did not reveal the cause of death, but the statement included a phone number for people to call who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. "For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources," it read.

Josh had been open about his struggles with mental health over the years. Just four days before his sudden passing, he shared an uplifting post that included a photo of him smiling. "Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile," he captioned it.

Back in 2021, the exotic dancer also revealed his diagnosis. He wrote, "I'm Josh Seiter, and I'm a suicide attempt survivor. I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?"

Josh Seiter's IG Caption

Josh Seiter revealed his diagnosis back in 2021.

Josh was a contestant in "The Bachelorette" season 11 starring Kaitlyn Bristowe that aired in 2015. He was eliminated in the first week. He went on starring on "90 Day Fiance" and "Love After Lockup". After a string of relationships with women, he came out as bisexual in June and found love in fellow exotic dancer, David, in November 2022.

