 

Bad Bunny Drives Fans Wild With His NSFW Vacation Selfie

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
The 'Dakiti' hitmaker leaves nothing to the imagination as he posts a steamy thirst trap on his Instagram Story before revealing his sweet nickname for Kendall Jenner in a video.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny may not be an avid social media user, but he does know how to create engagement. The Puerto Rican star has driven fans wild after he posted an NSFW thirst trap from an apparent vacation.

On Sunday, August 27, the rapper/singer updated his Instagram Stories with some never-before-seen pictures. One particular photo set the pulse racing as it featured him seemingly completely naked while taking a picture with his phone.

In the image, he had his phone covering his face as he put his sculpted torso on display. The snap captured part of his junk toward the bottom. He darkened the portrait to only show his silhouette, but with a little editing to add some light fans could catch a glimpse of his tattooed body and his bushy groin.

Reacting to the photo, one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Every girl has that picture of bad bunny in their phone now." A second remarked, "Bad bunny showing outttt."

A third quipped, "No one knows how to fire up a group chat like bad bunny." A fourth user left a thirsty comment which read, "That bad bunny can hop in my hole and put his carrot in," while someone admitted they could get in trouble due to the steamy snap as sharing, "I'M WITH MY IN LAWS. STOP SENDING ME THE NAKED BAD BUNNY PICTURE!!!"

In other updates from his Stories, Bad Bunny appeared to tease his romance with Kendall Jenner. In one photo, the 29-year-old showed two pink drinks with a bottle of his rumored girlfriend's 818 Tequila in the background.

Bad Bunny's IG Story

Bad Bunny teased his romance with Kendall Jenner in a new IG Story.

He also posted a video of a chipmunk scurrying down a road while someone who is believed to be the model could be heard saying, "It's the cutest thing ever, come here," to the animal. Bad Bunny, who was behind the camera, then said to the model, "Mami, be careful. The mosquitos."

Some people quickly reacted to Bad Bunny's accent in the clip. "Mami be cafullll, the moskitous… (Bad Bunny voice)," one person poked fun at his accent. Another joked, "I wonder how many times bad bunny has to repeat himself when he's talking to Kendall & she don't understand him LOL."

Someone else weighed in on the couple's relationship, " 'MAMI BE CAREFUL.' That's a Puerto Rican man in love."

