 

Elton John 'in Good Health' After Hospitalized Following a Fall at His Villa

Instagram
The 'Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker is back home with his family after he was discharged from hospital following an accident at his French villa over the weekend.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Elton John returns home and is "in good health" after being rushed to hospital. The 76-year-old pop icon took a tumble at his French villa on Sunday, August 27 evening and went to the local hospital as a "precaution" but representatives for the "Candle in the Wind" singer confirmed that he left the hospital on Monday morning and is now in "good health" at home.

"We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health," a rep said in a statement.

The "Crocodile Rock" hitmaker - who lives in Berkshire but also has properties in London and in the US - had been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons following the conclusion of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, a source had claimed that the "Rocket Man" singer had had to undergo a "brain scan," which revealed that he had not suffered any injury. A source told The Daily Mail, "He had a small domestic accident at his villa in Mont-Boron. He was hospitalised in the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital, but was only slightly injured. He had a brain scan and a lumbar scan, which revealed no fractures."

In 2021, Elton was left in "considerable pain and discomfort" after suffering a fall and was forced to postpone the remainder of his tour until 2023.

At the time, he explained, "I wouldn't be 100% fit, I wouldn't be 100% confident, because I'm in pain most of the time with my hip. I can't move sideways, can't get in and out of a car, and the decision had to be made, because I wouldn't want to go onstage and give less than 100 percent."

