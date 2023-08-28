Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart for a Month

Music

The 32-year-old rapper breaks his own record with his new set as it surpasses his 2018 album 'Astroworld' with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II)'s "Utopia" spends a month at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The rapper's new album stays atop the chart, scoring its fourth total and consecutive week after earning 161,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 24, according to Luminate.

Of the number, album sales comprise 92,000 units. SEA units comprise 69,000 units, equaling 92.07 million on-demand official streams of the set's 19 songs. Meanwhile, TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

Travis breaks his own record with "Utopia" as it surpasses his "Astroworld" with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album also marks the first rap album to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in five years.

Back to the new chart, Morgan Wallen's chart-topping "One Thing at a Time" stays steady at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 91,000 equivalent album units earned. Meanwhile, Hozier nabs his third Top 10-charting album as "Unreal Unearth" arrives at No. 3 with 62,000 units.

Meanwhile, "Barbie" soundtrack is steady at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 55,000 equivalent album units. As for Taylor Swift's former leader "Midnights", it ascends one spot to No. 5 with 53,000 units.

J-Hope's "Jack in the Box" album returns to the Top 10, re-entering at No. 6 with 50,000 equivalent album units earned. Following it up are two other albums from Taylor. "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" dips from No. 5 to No. 7 after earning 48,000 equivalent album units, while "Lover" falls from No. 7 to No. 8 with 46,000 units earned.

Peso Pluma's "Genesis" descends from No. 8 to No. 9 with nearly 45,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10, Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album" is a non-mover at No. 10 after earning 43,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

