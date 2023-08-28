 

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show
Instagram
Music

A video that makes its way online shows the British pop star walking toward the edge of the stage and asking someone in the audience, 'What is going on with that young fan there?'

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adele is the latest artist to defend fans from security guards during a performance. In a fan-captured video that made its way online, the "Easy on Me" hitmaker looked furious while confronting a security member in the crowd.

After taking her microphone from its stand, the 35-year-old walked toward the edge of the stage and asked, "What is going on with that young fan there, that's been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up?" She then stressed, "What's going on with him?"

"Yes, you with your hand up. Yes, you, put your hand up," the British star yelled at the unidentified person. "Yes, you, with the stick in your hand. Yes, him. What are you doing? Why are you out bothering him?"

Adele then told the individual, "Can you leave him alone, please?" The "Hello" songstress went on to assure the concertgoer, "They won't bother you again now, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone."

  Editors' Pick

"Sorry, guys, he's been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He's here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun," she explained. The crowd has since erupted in cheers.

Adele was not the only singer who berateed security for being harsh to fans. Back in May, Taylor Swift was filmed yelling at an "aggressive" security guard who reportedly "pushed off of the barricade" at her Philadelphia, Penn show.

A video from the incident saw the "Red" artist performing her hit "Bad Blood". However, she began speaking to someone in the crowd by saying, "She's fine... She wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop."

The said fan, whose name is Kelly Inglis Kelly, later revealed that the singer gave her free tickets following the ordeal. Of her unpleasant experience at the concert, she shared, "I was just dancing, and this security guard was just crazy, yelling at us... He didn't want us to take photos in front of the stage. He was being very strict."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support

'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Looks Sad in Mugshot After Public Drunkenness Arrest
Related Posts
Adele Weeps During Couple's Baby Gender Reveal at Las Vegas Concert

Adele Weeps During Couple's Baby Gender Reveal at Las Vegas Concert

Adele Plans to Add Booze Merchandise to Her Extended Las Vegas Residency

Adele Plans to Add Booze Merchandise to Her Extended Las Vegas Residency

Adele Dares Fans to Hurl Something Onstage When Addressing 'Trend' of Throwing Objects at Artists

Adele Dares Fans to Hurl Something Onstage When Addressing 'Trend' of Throwing Objects at Artists

Adele Hilariously Drags Tom Sandoval at Her Las Vegas Residency

Adele Hilariously Drags Tom Sandoval at Her Las Vegas Residency

Latest News
'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Looks Sad in Mugshot After Public Drunkenness Arrest
  • Aug 28, 2023

'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Looks Sad in Mugshot After Public Drunkenness Arrest

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show
  • Aug 28, 2023

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom
  • Aug 28, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom

Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery After Calling Off Shows
  • Aug 28, 2023

Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery After Calling Off Shows

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support
  • Aug 28, 2023

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support

Helen Mirren Personally Picked by Golda Meir's Grandson for Biopic
  • Aug 28, 2023

Helen Mirren Personally Picked by Golda Meir's Grandson for Biopic

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry
Music

Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Iggy Azalea Banned From Finishing Her Gig in Saudi Arabia After Her Pants Ripped Open

Iggy Azalea Banned From Finishing Her Gig in Saudi Arabia After Her Pants Ripped Open

Beyonce Stops Show Due to Audio Snafu at 'Renaissance' Tour's Arizona Stop

Beyonce Stops Show Due to Audio Snafu at 'Renaissance' Tour's Arizona Stop

J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'

J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music