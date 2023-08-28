 

Beyonce's Fans Slam Etsy Stores After Her Last-Minute Dress Code Request

Beyonce's Fans Slam Etsy Stores After Her Last-Minute Dress Code Request
Beyhives are scrambling to find tour outfits after the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker took to Instagram last week to ask fans to wear chrome outfits to her shows.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles leaves fans scrambling following her last-minute birthday wish. Beyhives are in full panic mode to find tour outfits after the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker took to Instagram last week to ask fans to wear chrome outfits to her shows.

The short notice prompted a mad online shopping spree for silver ensembles. Several businesses on Etsy spoke to TMZ that concertgoers had been contacting them as they're desperately trying to find the perfect outfit to fulfill the queen's request and getting it shipped in time.

It's said that chrome outfits are selling like hotcakes. Fans didn't seem to mind the price since items as expensive as a shimmering $112 shirt were already low in stock. Meanwhile, Sequin Fans claimed to the news outlet that the company had a 200% sales increase in silver apparel and a 400% bump in overall traffic.

As for Radiancy Designs, the company revealed that it saw more than 4 times its usual traffic after the "Break My Soul" singer posted her request. It's said that 80% of that came from people searching "Renaissance Tour"-related keywords.

Earlier this month, Beyonce asked her fans to come to her "Renaissance" tour concerts in their best shimmering attire to celebrate her birthday together. "Virgo season is upon us," the R&B singer, who will turn 42 on September 4, began her post on Tuesday, August 22. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!"

She went on to say, "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everyone is mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome."

Fans apparently had mixed responses to the new dress code. "Lawd let me go stock up cause there's not gonna a piece of foil left when this is over…," an excited fan wrote. Another fan thought that Bey is preparing something, saying, "Beyonce NEVER posts on her story.. I think y'all should listen. She prolli recording it for sumthing."

Some others, meanwhile, weren't too happy that Queen Bey made the announcement at short notice. "Girl I can't find no silver outfit by tomorrow," a fan said. Someone, meanwhile, gave up the idea of coming in silver, saying, "Listen girl I already bought the outfit I wanted to wear so sorry won't be participating in that lol. Where was the memo earlier? Tuhhh."

