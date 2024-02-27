Bad Bunny Defended After Being Blasted by PETA for Using Horse as Prop at Concert

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

The defense comes after the 'Me Porto Bonito' rapper was criticized by the organization for bringing a real horse into his loud and crowded concert in Salt Lake City.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny has had a few social media users come in his defense following PETA's criticism. The "Me Porto Bonito" rapper was defended after he was blasted by the organization for using a real horse as a prop at one of his concerts.

On Friday, February 23, PETA took to TikTok to upload a video from the 29-year-old hip-hop artist's "Most Wanted" tour stop at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City two days prior. In the clip, he seemingly was sitting on top of a brown horse's back. It could be seen that the horse was being dragged to enter the venue of the gig by an unidentified man.

In the meantime, it could be heard that concertgoers were screaming and the background music was very loud, seemingly scaring the horse. At one point, the horse took several steps back before the man forced it to continue walking forward.

Over the footage, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization noted, "Bad Bunny: Using a horse for your tour is cruel and irresponsible." It went on to write, "The horse, your fans or you could have been hurt."

Not stopping there, PETA warned Bad Bunny in the caption of the clip, "No 'estamos bien' with this irresponsible act. @Bad Bunny, why did you think it was a good idea to expose a horse to the noise, lights, fog and screams of thousands of people?"

The organization further pointed out, "The horse looks stressed and clearly DOESN'T WANT TO BE THERE." It concluded, "Please, do not include animals in your shows. They want to live in peace, and not be used for your spectacle."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from TikTok users, including a few who defended the spitter. In the comments section, one in particular asked, "It looks like he is just on top of a horse?" prompting PETA to reply, "Animals are not props. Horses deserve to live their lives free from human exploitation and suffering." Similarly, another wrote, "I can't - it was only 2 seconds."

