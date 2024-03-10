 

Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube

Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Music

The Puerto Rican emcee argues in his lawsuit that a man named Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone tried to draw eyeballs to his YouTube channel by posting footage of the rapper's live performances.

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny has launched legal action against a fan who posted unauthorized concert footage on a YouTube account. The "Bullet Train" actor is reportedly suing a man named Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone for the matter.

According to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff allegedly uploaded full song performances on his YouTube channel, MADforliveMUSIC. The emcee accused the man of using his name and music to grow his YouTube channel by taking views and ad revenue away from the musician's own official YouTube page.

  Editors' Pick

Bunny claimed Eric went to his concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 21. That's when Eric allegedly recorded several videos of his live performance before uploading the footage to his YouTube channel.

Bunny took issue with it because he claimed he owned the rights to the live performance music. Eric, meanwhile, did not have his authorization or consent to record and post them online for people to watch for free.

In the complaints, Bunny said he tried to issue standard takedown notices under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, also known as DMCA. He urged YouTube to delete Eric's videos.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder

Denise Richards Garners Mixed Responses on Shocking Hair Makeover
Related Posts
Bad Bunny Defended After Being Blasted by PETA for Using Horse as Prop at Concert

Bad Bunny Defended After Being Blasted by PETA for Using Horse as Prop at Concert

Bad Bunny Looking for Dates on Dating App After Kendall Jenner Split

Bad Bunny Looking for Dates on Dating App After Kendall Jenner Split

Bad Bunny Reveals His Back-Up Plan If He Had Failed as Musician

Bad Bunny Reveals His Back-Up Plan If He Had Failed as Musician

Bad Bunny Treats Fans to Thirst Trap on What Would Be 1st Anniversary With Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny Treats Fans to Thirst Trap on What Would Be 1st Anniversary With Kendall Jenner

Latest News
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Resume Filming 'The Valley' While Navigating Split
  • Mar 10, 2024

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Resume Filming 'The Valley' While Navigating Split

Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube
  • Mar 10, 2024

Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers
  • Mar 10, 2024

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kristin Cavallari Wears 'M' Necklace After Defending Mark Estes Romance, He Responds
  • Mar 10, 2024

Kristin Cavallari Wears 'M' Necklace After Defending Mark Estes Romance, He Responds

Nelson Thomas Learns to Accept His Injury After Foot Amputation Following Near-Fatal Car Crash
  • Mar 10, 2024

Nelson Thomas Learns to Accept His Injury After Foot Amputation Following Near-Fatal Car Crash

Lindsay Hubbard's Ex-Fiance Carl Radke Demands Engagement Ring Back After Their Split
  • Mar 10, 2024

Lindsay Hubbard's Ex-Fiance Carl Radke Demands Engagement Ring Back After Their Split

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah
Music
  • 2024-03-08 10:53:25

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song

Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song

Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams Called Out Over Upcoming Grand Prix Shows in Saudi Arabia

Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams Called Out Over Upcoming Grand Prix Shows in Saudi Arabia

Camila Cabello Unfazed by Charli XCX's Apparent Shade After Announcing Comeback Single

Camila Cabello Unfazed by Charli XCX's Apparent Shade After Announcing Comeback Single

Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video

Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video