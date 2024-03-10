Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Music

The Puerto Rican emcee argues in his lawsuit that a man named Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone tried to draw eyeballs to his YouTube channel by posting footage of the rapper's live performances.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny has launched legal action against a fan who posted unauthorized concert footage on a YouTube account. The "Bullet Train" actor is reportedly suing a man named Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone for the matter.

According to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff allegedly uploaded full song performances on his YouTube channel, MADforliveMUSIC. The emcee accused the man of using his name and music to grow his YouTube channel by taking views and ad revenue away from the musician's own official YouTube page.

Bunny claimed Eric went to his concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 21. That's when Eric allegedly recorded several videos of his live performance before uploading the footage to his YouTube channel.

Bunny took issue with it because he claimed he owned the rights to the live performance music. Eric, meanwhile, did not have his authorization or consent to record and post them online for people to watch for free.

In the complaints, Bunny said he tried to issue standard takedown notices under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, also known as DMCA. He urged YouTube to delete Eric's videos.

