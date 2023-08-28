Allison Holker 'Scared and Excited' to Dance Again After Husband Stephen 'TWitch' Boss' Death

Instagram Celebrity

The 'So You Think You Can Dance' star takes to her social media accounts to share videos of her dancing again with daughter Weslie and pal Brittany Russell.

Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Allison Holker has made her dancing return, more than eight months after her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' passing. The "So You Think You Can Dance" star took to her social media accounts to share videos of her dancing again.

On Saturday, August 26, Allison posted on TikTok a video of her and friend Brittany Russell dancing to Missy Elliott's 2003 track "Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch". In the caption, the dancer admitted that she felt "excited to be back."

She also shared the same video on her Instagram account. "Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions," she admitted. "I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!"

Prior to this, Allison treated her followers to a video of her and her daughter Weslie dancing to a remix of "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic". She captioned the TikTok video, "When your life is a mess but you just trying to vibe." Weslie responded to the post, writing in a comment, "Lol we're funny." Her mom replied, "Hahahaha…love you."

Allison last shared a dance video in January. At the time, she posted a throwback clip of herself dancing with tWitch. "Our love language," she penned in the caption.

In May, Allison opened up about coping with her husband's death and the possibility of dancing again. "That's gonna be a big step for me," she told PEOPLE, "but I know that I'll get there. He's guiding me on this path."

tWitch, who was known for his DJ gig on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", died by suicide at the age of 40 last December. In addition to Weslie, they're parents to Maddox (7) and Zaia (3).

You can share this post!