 

Miley Cyrus Needed Therapy to 'Heal' From Criticisms as Child Star

The 'Flowers' hitmaker turned to therapist to help her recover from the 'painful memories' because of the intense public scrutiny she had faced as a child star.

  • Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus sought therapy over the criticism she received as a child star. The 30-year-old singer found global fame in her early teens when she landed the title role of Disney Channel sitcom "Hannah Montana" - which followed the adventures of a schoolgirl living a double life as a famous pop star - but it is only in recent years that she has dealt with the "painful memories" that early stardom left her with.

"When I look back at the criticism I received as a child, it has only been these last few years that I have understood just how wrong that was. I am a great believer in therapy to help heal painful memories and I am in a good place - but the reality is, it should never have happened!" she said as quoted by The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column.

The "Used to Be Young" songstress - whose sitcom ran from 2006 until 2011 - infamously shed her child star image with a sexually-charged performance of "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs on the same day she released her raunchy "Wrecking Ball" video but insisted that the career move was nothing to do with attention and more that she had to "prove" that she was her "own person" away from the character she had played.

  Editors' Pick

She added, "I am not an attention-seeking person but I had a point to prove that I was my own person and not a character I had been playing. I wouldn't erase any part of my story or my transition - I always think it an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."

"I was honest with my fans about struggling with depression, and I know that has encouraged some of them to get help with the issues that they may be facing. That gave me a real purpose, a reason to get up in the morning. When you are open and honest, that becomes a part of who you are - and organically that is going to be reflected in your songwriting. "

Asked to give advice to others in showbusiness, the "Jaded" hitmaker insisted that it is never a good idea for her industry peers to search themselves online as she likened the dangers of the Internet to that of addictive substances.

"Don't Google yourself - I am being totally serious, don't Google yourself! People are so ready to talk about the dangers of drink and drugs for your people in the industry - but there isn't enough warning about the internet. It can be a truly toxic place!"

