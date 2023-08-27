 

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

The 'Dancing with the Stars' member is officially taken off the market after he exchanged wedding vows with his fiancee in an outdoor ceremony in California.

  • Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Derek Hough has tied the knot with Hayley Erbert. The 38-year-old dancer - who is famous as a professional on "Dancing with the Stars" - popped the big question to Hayley, 28, in June 2022 and now the pair have tied the knot, choosing to say their vows amongst a host of his co-stars at an outdoor location in Northern California.

"When we were thinking about location we asked ourselves, 'What's important to us? Nature was the first thing. We want to be around trees and plants and Northern California kind of spoke out to us. We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also, it just feels incredibly romantic," he told People.

  Editors' Pick

The newlyweds had their first dance to Forrest Blakk song "Fall Into Me" and, despite being a professional dancer, Derek - who met Hayley in 2014 when she was hired to work with him and his sister Julianne Hough on the "Move Live Tour" - explained why he wanted to keep things simple on the big day even though others may have been expecting something bigger.

He said, "It's so beautiful, but I'll say this. I think everybody's expecting us to do a performance and a dance whole thing. But that's the thing, if we perform, we go on stage, we dance, we do things. So for us, it feels more special for us to not perform. To be on the floor with each other, to listen to music, and just be in the moment."

Derek previously explained that he wasn't keen on the idea of doing a first dance at all because he wanted to be "in the moment" on the day. He told Entertainment Tonight, "I kind of wish we didn't need to do a first dance. Because I just want to, like, be in the moment. We will have a first dance. But I want to try to make it feel not like a performance. I want it to be a [real] first dance, you know what I mean?"

