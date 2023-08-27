 

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness
Instagram
Celebrity

Kate Moss' younger sister won't take medication for her depression because it makes her 'less of a fun person' and she loves to think that her mental struggle gives her 'the edge.'

  • Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lottie Moss rules out taking antidepressants because she likes the "edge" her mental health gives her. The 25-year-old fashion model - who is the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss – suffered from a mental breakdown in April 2021 due to depression before checking into rehab in February 2022 after self-medicating with drink and drugs.

She has now explained she didn't like how the medication she put on "numbed" her and took away her personality. "I was really depressed at one stage but I didn't know I had depression. I've always been the kind of person to say, 'I'm fine, I'm good' when I'm not. I never wanted people to think, 'She is struggling.' People feel like I am this confident person, but I put on a show for the cameras," she said to new! magazine.

Asked if she takes medication for her depression, the OnlyFans creator replied, "I've tried loads of different medications for my ADHD and it just numbed me. It made me less of a fun person. I don't like medication and I don't like something altering how I think. I think my mental illness is what gives me the edge."

  Editors' Pick

The blonde beauty previously told how she was left "traumatised" from being body-shamed on set during her early years as a model. She said in a piece written for Glamour magazine that her agents used to laugh and call her "ham and cheese sandwich girl" when she would eat at shoots or at castings, and claimed she was told to have a 23-inch waist for catwalks and get a personal trainer.

Telling how she was fortunate to avoid an eating disorder, Lottie said, "As Fashion Week approached, they told me I had to get to a 23-inch waist and 30-inch hips if I had any hopes of doing runway. I'm 5 foot 5."

"Whenever I ate on set or at castings, my agents would laugh at me. They'd say, 'Here's "ham and cheese sandwich girl" again' or, 'She's having another ham and cheese sandwich!' And I'd just laugh along. Back then, I didn't realise how traumatising it was as a young girl; all the things they said to me. I'm incredibly lucky I didn't develop an eating disorder."

Lottie said her fight to eventually slim to a 23-inch waist left her feeling unhealthy and said it started a "lot of problems."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus Needed Therapy to 'Heal' From Criticisms as Child Star

Lisa Snowdon Insists She Doesn't Need Wedding to Validate Relationship With Fiance
Related Posts
Lottie Moss Compares New Boyfriend Adam Collard to Puppy as She Confirms Romance

Lottie Moss Compares New Boyfriend Adam Collard to Puppy as She Confirms Romance

Lottie Moss Blames 'Creepy' Modelling World for Her Decision to Join OnlyFans

Lottie Moss Blames 'Creepy' Modelling World for Her Decision to Join OnlyFans

Lottie Moss Defends Herself Against 'Nepo Baby' Claim, Says Sister Kate 'Doesn't Reply to Her Texts'

Lottie Moss Defends Herself Against 'Nepo Baby' Claim, Says Sister Kate 'Doesn't Reply to Her Texts'

Lottie Moss Gushes Over Her New Man Daniel Steel

Lottie Moss Gushes Over Her New Man Daniel Steel

Latest News
Lisa Snowdon Insists She Doesn't Need Wedding to Validate Relationship With Fiance
  • Aug 27, 2023

Lisa Snowdon Insists She Doesn't Need Wedding to Validate Relationship With Fiance

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'
  • Aug 27, 2023

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness
  • Aug 27, 2023

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last
  • Aug 27, 2023

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Miley Cyrus Needed Therapy to 'Heal' From Criticisms as Child Star
  • Aug 27, 2023

Miley Cyrus Needed Therapy to 'Heal' From Criticisms as Child Star

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids
  • Aug 27, 2023

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Most Read
Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu
Celebrity

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her