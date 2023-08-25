 

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case

The former POTUS, who was booked for the 13 counts he's facing for allegedly interfering in 2020 election results in that state, uses his mugshot to raise funds for his presidential campaign.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump's mugshot has been made public after he surrendered at Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening, August 24. The former U.S. President was booked for the 13 counts he's facing in Georgia for allegedly interfering in 2020 election results in that state.

Trump turned himself a day earlier than the deadline set for him. According to reports, the former POTUS flew to Atlanta in a private plane from Newark, N.J., and was whisked to the Fulton County Jail. He arrived at the jail in a motorcade with a police escort at 7:35 PM.

Like any other alleged criminal, he was then fingerprinted and took a mugshot with other fellow defendants, including Trump's lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell as well as his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, for their involvement with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. He was released 20 minutes later after posting a $200k bond.

Before returning to the Atlanta airport, Trump briefly spoke to reporters outside the jail. Insisting his innocence, he claimed that he "did nothing wrong" and stressed that the election was a "rigged" and "stolen" election. "What's taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it," he said.

The TV personality-turned-politician also accused the prosecutors of trying to derail his 2024 bid for the presidency. "What they're doing is election interference. They're trying to interfere with an election," he noted.

In a filing Thursday, District Attorney Fani Willis, who oversaw the charges against Trump and his other alleged co-conspirators, requested that the trial begin on October 23. A judge will ultimately decide when Trump's Georgia trial will begin as he also faces other charges in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.

On the other hand, Trump used his mugshot to raise funds for his presidential campaign. "Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was arrested despite having committed no crime," Trump said in a "personal note" sent to his supporters. "The American people know what's going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and election interference."

