Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Asks for Significant Increase to $129K-Per-Month Child Support

In new documents, Christine Baumgartner asks the court to reconsider the amount of child support the 68-year-old actor pays to maintain the same lifestyle when their kids spend time with each of their parents.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner may need to fork out a lot more money in the aftermath of his split from Christine Baumgartner. His estranged wife is asking for a significant increase to court-ordered six-figure child support, claiming it's not enough to maintain their kids' lush lifestyle.

In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Christine asks the court to reconsider the amount of child support Kevin pays. She says that the actor needs to pay sufficient child support "so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine's lifestyle."

The handbag designer says the $129k/month child support won't cut it and is asking the court to make Kevin pay $175,057/month. That higher amount "will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable," she claims.

As for Kevin's income, Christine says his average cash flow for the last 2 years was $19,248,467 each year, or more than $1.6 million each month. She also notes that he made $11 million for season 4 of "Yellowstone" and $10 million for season 5. She additionally says he's scheduled to make $12 million for his upcoming "Horizon" film and another $12 million for the sequel which has already been greenlit.

Christine, who was kicked out of Kevin's California mansion following her divorce filing, says she's currently living in a vacation rental, but in September she's moving into a month-to-month rental in Montecito for $40k/month. "Unlike Kevin's Beach Club Compound, the September rental is on the mountain side of the freeway. It does not have beach front access, nor is it walking distance to the beach, and has no scenic view," she claims.

On July 11, a judge ruled that Kevin has to pay $129,755 per month to support the three children they have together, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace. It's more than double his proposed amount of child support to his estranged wife.

Kevin had claimed a "reasonable" amount of child support for Christine would be $51,940 a month. Meanwhile, Christine had initially requested $248,000 a month in child support, aside from an undisclosed sum of spousal support previously agreed upon in the former couple's premarital agreement.

