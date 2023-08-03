Plies Hilariously Trolls Donald Trump Over His Third Indictment

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Shortly after the criminal charges were announced, the 'Please Excuse My Hands' rapper deems the former president 'p***y a**' in a video he shares via social media.

AceShowbiz - Plies has trolled Donald Trump. Shortly after the United States Justice Department brought upon criminal charges against the former president for trying to overturn the 2020 election, the "Please Excuse My Hands" rapper shared his hilarious reaction via social media.

On Wednesday, August 2, the 47-year-old hip-hop artist roasted the 77-year-old politician through a video that the former uploaded via Instagram. In the clip, he could be heard chanting, "You done got indicted for the third time, you done got indicted for the third time."

Appearing to be showing "three" hand sign while smiling and laughing, Plies went on to ask, "Trump your p***y a** got indicted for the third time! How the hell you get indicted for the third time?" He further stated, "Hey Trump, ain't no muthaf**ka got indicted three times in the history of indictment."

Plies, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington, then reiterated, "Ain't no muthaf**king body got indicted three muthaf**king times… three muthaf**king times." He additionally questioned the former star of "The Apprentice", "What you think this is? Muthaf**king spades?"

Along with the video, the "Put It on Ya" spitter wrote in the caption, "How U Get Indicted For The 3rd Time??? Pw*ssy Azz Trump!!!! #Plies." He added several additions of rolling on the floor laughing emoji as well.

Plies' post was quickly flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user cheered, "You really out here being a cheerleader for our corrupt azzz government! [a smiling face with tears of joy emoji] Boy, they got you trained very well!"

Another one weighed in on Trump by writing, "He's the first president to be indicted three times and he's also going to be the first president not to go to jail behind being indicted three times." A third, meanwhile, pointed out, "[a slew of smiling face with tears of joy emojis] and yall in these comments taking up for trump or bashing Biden are straight up [a clown face emoji]. The two are not the same."

Trump was slapped with criminal charges shortly before Plies made his trolling post. "The attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith said in a statement, via The Associated Press.

"It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election," Jack continued.

