Jamie Foxx 'Blessed' to Be Driving Again Months After Health Crisis

Celebrating the latest progress in his health journey, the 'Ray' star lets out photos of him seemingly back in the driver's seat for the first time since his hospitalization.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx continues to thrive after surviving a mystery medical scare. After he was rushed to the hospital in Atlanta in April and spending months in recovery, the actor has finally got the green light to drive again.

Celebrating the new progress in his health journey, the 55-year-old took photos of him seemingly back in the driver's seat for the first time since his hospitalization. He added several hashtags in the caption of the Thursday, August 24 post, including "backinthedriversseat" and "blessed."

In the apparent self-taken images, Jamie flexed his arm muscles while rocking a white T-shirt with one of his hands on the steering wheel. He added a white cowboy hat and a pair of aviator shades as his accessories during the cruise.

On Friday, the Oscar winner updated his Instagram account with a cryptic message. "Crisis does not create character... It reveals it," read the quote, but it's not clear if it's about Jamie himself or directed at someone else.

In other news, a video has been circulating online of someone who looks like Jamie at Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour. The man wearing white was seen dancing seductively in the clip, which first surfaced in mid-August.

Upon closer look fans realized that the man in the video is not Jamie, though it has been widely circulated with a caption that read, "Jamie Foxx spotted at the Renaissance World Tour." One person decried the misinformation as writing, "Wait please don't do Jamie Foxx like this. The man been through a lot the last couple of months."

While he might not attend Beyonce's concert, Jamie is seemingly living to the fullest again lately. On Wednesday, August 23, he was caught enjoying a night out with a mystery blonde in Malibu, California. The "Django Unchained" actor was joined by the unidentified woman at celebrity hotspot Nobu.

