 

Olivia Rodrigo Regrets Her Romantic Decision After 'Sour' Album

While she enjoyed huge success with her 2021 album, the 20-year-old 'traitor' singer reveals that she subsequently struggled to deal with the outside 'pressure.'

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo "dated people [she] shouldn't have" after releasing her debut album. The 20-year-old singer enjoyed huge success with her 2021 album "Sour", but Olivia subsequently struggled to deal with the outside "pressure."

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, she shared, "I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after 'Sour' came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be. And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn't have - dated people I shouldn't have."

Olivia, who didn't name names in the interview, is poised to release her eagerly-awaited new album, "Guts", in September. The chart-topping star described the new record as "reckoning with those feelings and coming out of that disillusionment and realising the core of who I am and what I want to be doing and who I want to be spending my time with."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Olivia previously described becoming a global star amid the COVID-19 lockdown as a "blessing in disguise". The "drivers license" hitmaker thinks lockdown actually helped her to come to terms with her own fame.

Olivia - who previously dated Adam Faze and Zack Bia - told the BBC, "It helped me keep my sanity when there was so much drama going on. Being in isolation with people I loved and cared about kept me out of the hullabaloo."

Olivia also admitted to being "much happier" than when she wrote "Sour". She said, "I am so much happier than I was when I wrote all of those songs! But it's also really cool that I made something out of those feelings. And now I get to look back at them and be like, 'Ha-ha! I didn't know anything!'"

