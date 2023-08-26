 

Kim Zolciak Hit With Another Lawsuit Over More Than $150K Credit Card Debt Amid Divorce

Filing the lawsuit against The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum was SAKS/CAPITAL ONE on Thursday, August 24, the same day her now-estranged husband Kroy filed for divorce for the second time.

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak is facing another financial woe amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann. It was unveiled that the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has been sued by a credit card company over more than $150,000 debt.

Filing the lawsuit was SAKS/CAPITAL ONE on Thursday, August 24, the same day Kroy filed for divorce for the second time. The company claimed Kim was issued a card with a $115,000 limit, but her last payment was back in September 2022 for $4,179.

According to the legal docs obtained by TMZ, the TV personality "owes $156,080.64 in total on the card -- in both charges and credit that have all added up over the last several months."

Back in June, Target National Bank also slapped Kim with a lawsuit, alleging that she "failed, neglected and refused" to make payments on a principal amount of $2,482.24 in credit card fees. The complaint stated the last time she made a payment was on September 17, 2022, after opening the card on December 10, 2007.

The retail giant is seeking the entire unpaid balance and interest. Kim, meanwhile, has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Kim has been facing hard times in the past months. She and her husband initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage in May. They filed for divorce from one another on May 5, with her listing April 30 as the date of separation.

In July, Kim and Kroy decided to call off their divorce. The reality star filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia on July 7.

Unfortunately, the pair's attempt to fix their marriage woes seemingly didn't work. The former American football outside linebacker submitted the divorce paper once again on Thursday, stating that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

