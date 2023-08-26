 

Cops Rushing to Paris Jackson's House Due to Intruder

Los Angeles law enforcement officials were called to the house that belongs to Michael Jackson's only daughter after a trespasser was spotted in the property.

AceShowbiz - Police were alerted after an intruder was spotted in the backyard of Paris Jackson's LA home. The 25-year-old model, actress, and singer was away at the time of the incident on Wednesday, August 23 but a guest staying in her house spotted the trespasser and confronted them.

According to TMZ, the intruder ran off and Paris' guest called the police, who rushed to the scene. A report was taken and police have now increased patrols in the area although they could not locate the trespasser.

Meanwhile, back in 2018, Paris was awarded a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who showed up at a recording studio where she was working. He reportedly once waited 15 hours outside to meet her.

Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that a friend of Paris' confronted the alleged stalker.

When he asked why he was visiting the studio, he reportedly said, "What the f*** does it look like I'm doing here? I'm stalking your b****." And, he is also alleged to have said, "By midnight it will all be over ... the way it ends is with her or with a shotgun." He had previously tweeted Paris to say that they were "soul mates."

Paris was granted a temporary restraining order, with the man ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her and cut any type of communication.

