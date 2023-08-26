 

Diplo Crying in Airport Bathroom After His Mom Died

Diplo Crying in Airport Bathroom After His Mom Died
Instagram
Celebrity

The member of music supergroup LSD is devastated by his beloved mother's passing as he describes the immense grief he experienced as 'the cosmic gut punch.'

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Diplo's mom has died. The 44-year-old DJ has posted on social media to announce the passing of his mom, Barbara.

"My momma just passed away. i would trade a kidney to take away the cosmic gut punch I feel right now. I cried in the airport bathroom I made small puddle and then almost slipped," the Grammy-winning star wrote in a post on X - which was formerly known as Twitter.

"Now i'm gonna walk into the ocean and look for a shark to fight, might be the only cure for grief. She was my first and purest love. I hope someone will make me feel safe like you always did [heart emoji] (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

Diplo's post also featured a throwback photo from his childhood. In a follow-up message, Diplo described his mom as a "devout supporter" of his music. The DJ - whose real name is Thomas Pentz - wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "my mom was a devout supporter of my music."

"She was always on myspace as djmom and a lot of my friends had her in their top 16 cause she always posted positive messages and loved that I was happy making music .. she followed me and every project and I always made her a double xxl shirt of my new album."

"She was restricted to a chair and oxygen tank the past ten years but I lit up her life everytime I would come home .. even two days ago she posted hearts on my page. i'm glad she got to see me create and grow and be just a little bit successful. she gave me so much confidence even when I was broke and feeling lost (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jada Pinkett Smith Feels Emotionally Drained From Writing Her Memoir

Cops Rushing to Paris Jackson's House Due to Intruder
Related Posts
Diplo Says He's 'Not Not Gay' as He Admits to Getting BJ 'From a Guy'

Diplo Says He's 'Not Not Gay' as He Admits to Getting BJ 'From a Guy'

Diplo Raves Over Beyonce's 'Renaissance' After He Allegedly Accuses Her of Buying Her Grammy

Diplo Raves Over Beyonce's 'Renaissance' After He Allegedly Accuses Her of Buying Her Grammy

Diplo Denied Entry Into Cannes Party He's Hired to DJ Over Security Failure

Diplo Denied Entry Into Cannes Party He's Hired to DJ Over Security Failure

Diplo Hits Back at Ex-Lover and Accuses Her of Extortion Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Diplo Hits Back at Ex-Lover and Accuses Her of Extortion Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Latest News
Cops Rushing to Paris Jackson's House Due to Intruder
  • Aug 26, 2023

Cops Rushing to Paris Jackson's House Due to Intruder

Diplo Crying in Airport Bathroom After His Mom Died
  • Aug 26, 2023

Diplo Crying in Airport Bathroom After His Mom Died

Renee Rapp Body-Shamed by 'Vile' 'Mean Girls' Musical Co-Workers
  • Aug 26, 2023

Renee Rapp Body-Shamed by 'Vile' 'Mean Girls' Musical Co-Workers

Jada Pinkett Smith Feels Emotionally Drained From Writing Her Memoir
  • Aug 26, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Feels Emotionally Drained From Writing Her Memoir

Melissa Joan Hart Recounts Her Encounter With the Holy Spirit
  • Aug 26, 2023

Melissa Joan Hart Recounts Her Encounter With the Holy Spirit

Safaree Samuels Appears to Diss Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Over Child Support
  • Aug 26, 2023

Safaree Samuels Appears to Diss Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Over Child Support

Most Read
Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

VonViddy's Sister Confirms TikTok Star Died by Suicide at 32 Just Hours After He Shared Final Video

VonViddy's Sister Confirms TikTok Star Died by Suicide at 32 Just Hours After He Shared Final Video