 

Billie Eilish Credits Lana Del Rey for Changing Music With 'Born to Die' Album

Music

In a recent podcast interview, the 'Happier Than Ever' songstress also reveals that Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino and The Neighbourhood created albums that form her music taste.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish could not help but gush over Lana Del Rey for her impacts in music. While talking about five albums that helped her establish her taste in music, the "Happier Than Ever" singer credited the "Summertime Sadness" songstress for changing music with her "Born to Die" album.

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter shared her opinions on Lana and her 2012 album during a chat on the "At Your Service" podcast. In the Thursday, 17 August episode, she was asked by host and singer Dua Lipa to name a number of albums which influenced her life. In response, she first mentioned, "Born to Die by my girl Lana."

On the reason why, Billie explained to Dua, "I feel that that album changed music - and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible." In addition to Lana's album, she noted that Justin Bieber's albums titled "Believe" and "Journals", Childish Gambino (Donald Glover)'s "Because The Internet" and The Neighbourhood's "Wiped Out!" formed her preferences in music.

In the same podcast episode, the "Bad Guy" singer also talked about herself as a teenager. "Gosh, honestly I have to say, when I think back to those first moments of that, I really have to be so appreciative of my 16-year-old, 15-year-old, 17-year-old self," she said. "Because I just couldn't have given less of a f**k about anything."

"Part of me is like, 'Damn, was I disrespectful as s**t for years?' And then I'm like, 'No, I'm really glad I was like that,' because it made me so fearless," she further reflected. "And nothing was a big deal to me, but also everything was exciting at the same time."

"I would just say that nerves never held me back, and I miss that version of me," the seven-time Grammy winner admitted. "When my debut album ['When We All Fall Asleep', 'Where Do We Go?'] came out in 2019, I guess, that period of me was just - oh my God, I just didn't give a s**t. And thank God, 'cause I wouldn't have done all the stuff that I did. I was fearless."

During the chat, Billie discussed collaborating on a project with her musician brother FINNEAS. "We've been working now, making whatever we've been making, for the last half a year, I guess, and throughout I've just been like, 'Dude, I don't know what I'm doing,' " she spilled. "I, like, 'Don't know what I'm doing,' and I feel like more recently I've gotten a little bit more like, 'Oh, OK. It's just changed, and I'm just figuring that out and trying to reel that in.' "

