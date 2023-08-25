Bam Margera Ordered to Wear Alcohol-Detecting Ankle Monitor After Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

The 43-year-old 'Jackass' star was taken to custody and cited for alleged public intoxication following an argument with a woman in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera legal woes continued after he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. On Thursday, August 24, it was reported that a Chester County judge ordered the "Jackass" star to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle monitor.

Judge Patrick Carmody ordered the 43-year-old actor to wear a SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor) bracelet for 30 days. He's only able to remove the device if no alcohol is detected in his system during that time.

The stuntman was also required to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly. Additionally, he must comply with outpatient treatment recommendations.

The new orders came after Margera was taken to custody and cited for alleged public intoxication. He was arrested following a row with a woman outside of the Radnor Hotel in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania in the early hours of Wednesday, August 9 morning.

According to TMZ, patrolling officers saw Margera "arguing loudly" with someone outside the hotel in the Philadelphia area at 4.15am. The officers reportedly stopped and made their approach, finding the ex-skateboarder allegedly smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech.

They quickly took him into custody and then to a nearby police station, where he was issued two citations. One was for alleged public intoxication, while the other was for disorderly conduct. He was later released with no further incident following a call to a friend.

That wasn't the only time Margera had a run-in with the law. The former MTV personality got into a physical altercation with his brother Jesse Margera in April. The star was charged with one count of simple assault, one count of harassment and four counts of terroristic threats with the intention to terrorize another.

Last month, a judge ruled that the former professional skateboarder will stand trial on the charges stemming from the fight. A judge ruled during a July 27 hearing that in order to remain free on bail, Margera must get a drug and alcohol screening, and he can partake in "no drug or alcohol use."

You can share this post!