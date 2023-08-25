 

Bam Margera Ordered to Wear Alcohol-Detecting Ankle Monitor After Arrest

Bam Margera Ordered to Wear Alcohol-Detecting Ankle Monitor After Arrest
Instagram
Celebrity

The 43-year-old 'Jackass' star was taken to custody and cited for alleged public intoxication following an argument with a woman in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania earlier this month.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera legal woes continued after he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. On Thursday, August 24, it was reported that a Chester County judge ordered the "Jackass" star to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle monitor.

Judge Patrick Carmody ordered the 43-year-old actor to wear a SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor) bracelet for 30 days. He's only able to remove the device if no alcohol is detected in his system during that time.

The stuntman was also required to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly. Additionally, he must comply with outpatient treatment recommendations.

The new orders came after Margera was taken to custody and cited for alleged public intoxication. He was arrested following a row with a woman outside of the Radnor Hotel in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania in the early hours of Wednesday, August 9 morning.

  Editors' Pick

According to TMZ, patrolling officers saw Margera "arguing loudly" with someone outside the hotel in the Philadelphia area at 4.15am. The officers reportedly stopped and made their approach, finding the ex-skateboarder allegedly smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech.

They quickly took him into custody and then to a nearby police station, where he was issued two citations. One was for alleged public intoxication, while the other was for disorderly conduct. He was later released with no further incident following a call to a friend.

That wasn't the only time Margera had a run-in with the law. The former MTV personality got into a physical altercation with his brother Jesse Margera in April. The star was charged with one count of simple assault, one count of harassment and four counts of terroristic threats with the intention to terrorize another.

Last month, a judge ruled that the former professional skateboarder will stand trial on the charges stemming from the fight. A judge ruled during a July 27 hearing that in order to remain free on bail, Margera must get a drug and alcohol screening, and he can partake in "no drug or alcohol use."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look
Related Posts
Bam Margera Is Denied Joint Custody of His Son, Only Allowed by Judge to See the Boy on Video Calls

Bam Margera Is Denied Joint Custody of His Son, Only Allowed by Judge to See the Boy on Video Calls

Bam Margera Cited for Public Intoxication Following Latest Arrest Outside Pennsylvania Hotel

Bam Margera Cited for Public Intoxication Following Latest Arrest Outside Pennsylvania Hotel

Bam Margera Heads Straight to Lamar Odom's Rehab Facility After Released From Psych Hold

Bam Margera Heads Straight to Lamar Odom's Rehab Facility After Released From Psych Hold

Bam Margera Found Safe Ater Texting 'Heartbreaking Dark S**t' to His Family During His Disappearance

Bam Margera Found Safe Ater Texting 'Heartbreaking Dark S**t' to His Family During His Disappearance

Latest News
'Dune: Part Two' Pushed to 2024 Amid Strikes
  • Aug 25, 2023

'Dune: Part Two' Pushed to 2024 Amid Strikes

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look
  • Aug 25, 2023

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen
  • Aug 25, 2023

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Split After Dating for Less Than a Year
  • Aug 25, 2023

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Bam Margera Ordered to Wear Alcohol-Detecting Ankle Monitor After Arrest
  • Aug 25, 2023

Bam Margera Ordered to Wear Alcohol-Detecting Ankle Monitor After Arrest

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case
  • Aug 25, 2023

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official