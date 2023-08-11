 

Bam Margera Cited for Public Intoxication Following Latest Arrest Outside Pennsylvania Hotel

Bam Margera Cited for Public Intoxication Following Latest Arrest Outside Pennsylvania Hotel
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Jackass' star has had a run-in with law enforcement officers yet again as he was reportedly taken into police custody and issued two citations.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera has been apprehended and cited for alleged public intoxication. The 43-year-old "Jackass" star was taken into custody following a row with a woman outside of the Radnor Hotel in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania in the early hours of Wednesday, August 9 morning.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ patrolling officers saw Margera "arguing loudly" with someone outside the hotel in the Philadelphia area at 4.15am. The officers reportedly stopped and made their approach, finding the ex-skateboarder allegedly smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech.

It's said they took him into custody and then to a nearby police station, where he was issued two citations. One was for alleged public intoxication, while the other was for disorderly conduct. He was later released with no further incident following a call to a friend.

Meanwhile, the Radnor Hotel's general manager Louis Prevhost said Margera tried to get a room at around 3.15 A.M. on Wednesday, August 9. The star was allegedly upset at not being allowed into the hotel - which is in line with its policy regarding no one who isn't already registered being allowed in after 1 A.M.

However, it's said Margera didn't do anything negative and he didn't even enter the hotel before leaving without incident. Prevhost noted there is no record of anyone at the hotel calling the police, and he's not sure who ended up contacting the authorities.

  Editors' Pick

Last month, a judge ruled that the star will stand trial on charges of allegedly punching his brother during a row at their home in Chester County. A judge ruled during a July 27 hearing that in order to remain free on bail, Margera must get a drug and alcohol screening, and he can partake in "no drug or alcohol use."

According to court documents, officers responded to an incident at a property in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 23 and his brother Jess allegedly told them Bam had banged and kicked his bedroom door and left him a threatening note. Jess is also alleged to have told officers Margera later assaulted him and made threats against him and others in the house.

Police said Bam had fled into the woods before they arrived at the scene.

After his arraignment, Margera addressed the case in a post on social media in which he denied his brother's claims. Margera wrote, "I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers."

Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from Castle Bam sooner than later. The reason I lost my cool is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F*** him."

You can share this post!

You might also like

David Harbour Dishes on Plan to Distance Himself From 'Stranger Things' Character When Show Ends

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar
Related Posts
Bam Margera Heads Straight to Lamar Odom's Rehab Facility After Released From Psych Hold

Bam Margera Heads Straight to Lamar Odom's Rehab Facility After Released From Psych Hold

Bam Margera Found Safe Ater Texting 'Heartbreaking Dark S**t' to His Family During His Disappearance

Bam Margera Found Safe Ater Texting 'Heartbreaking Dark S**t' to His Family During His Disappearance

Bam Margera's Ex Unfazed by His Threat to Smoke Crack Until He's Dead Unless He Sees Son

Bam Margera's Ex Unfazed by His Threat to Smoke Crack Until He's Dead Unless He Sees Son

Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Denies Claim She Doesn't Let Him to See Son

Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Denies Claim She Doesn't Let Him to See Son

Latest News
6ix9ine Arrested for Ditching Court Hearing
  • Aug 11, 2023

6ix9ine Arrested for Ditching Court Hearing

Kai Cenat Expresses Disappointment to Fans After He Got Arrested Over Disastrous NYC Giveaway
  • Aug 11, 2023

Kai Cenat Expresses Disappointment to Fans After He Got Arrested Over Disastrous NYC Giveaway

Sydney Sweeney Bought Every Comic About Julia Carpenter After She Bagged the Role in 'Madame Web'
  • Aug 11, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Bought Every Comic About Julia Carpenter After She Bagged the Role in 'Madame Web'

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif
  • Aug 11, 2023

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'
  • Aug 11, 2023

Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar
  • Aug 11, 2023

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar

Most Read
Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori
Celebrity

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Riley Keough Confirms Daughter Was Born to Surrogate and Baby's Name Is Nod to Elvis Presley

Riley Keough Confirms Daughter Was Born to Surrogate and Baby's Name Is Nod to Elvis Presley

Kim Kardashian Posts and Deletes Instagram Photo Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Kim Kardashian Posts and Deletes Instagram Photo Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA