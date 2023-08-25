Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

The City Girls raptress and the 'Move That Dope' rhymer raise eyebrows with their interaction at a party in Miami, nearly a month after she declared that she's ready to be in a serious relationship.

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami and Future have sent the Internet into frenzy following their recent encounter. The two were pictured together at a party in Miami, raising speculation about their relationship.

The one-half of the hip-hop duo City Girls and the Atlanta artist were partying together at Coco Miami club on Wednesday night, August 23. In a photo uploaded on Thursday by a Miami promoter, the two looked cozy as the raptress smiled and put her face close to Future's while they appeared to be having a conversation.

Social media users have mixed feelings regarding the potential romantic pairing, with one person commenting, "She said Scorpio was a womanizer and y'all thought it was Diddy. Whole time it's Future." Another predicted Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' reaction, "Diddy having chest pains as we type."

"She look like she about to extort his a** she'd definitely give him a run for his money!" a third user joked. Another supported the two as writing, "I'm gonna be honest I'm here for it. Go ahead, Caresha.!!!"

Some other guessed what the two rap stars were talking about in the snap. "She probably tryna get him on Caresha pls to ask him about his women, 'Oh you Rich but you don't trick??? It's crazyyy,' " one of them suggested.

Another claimed, "She look like she just said 'You tricking or what' and smiled." Another person shared a similar wish for a "Caresha Please" episode feature Future, saying, "She definitely locking in a date for her show and the energy would be unmatched."

Just last month, Miami said that she's ready for a serious relationship, months after declaring she's single. "I'm ready to be in a relationship & love again! this was my last summer being outside!" she declared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 29-year-old confirmed her split from Diddy in April, insisting that they remain friends. "We're still friends! We're still good friends! But we're single," she told The Cut, before stressing, "That's not my man."

Despite calling herself single, the two continued to hang out together. They attended the 2023 Met Gala together on May 1 and were pictured stepping out for an apparent date night in New York a few days later.

