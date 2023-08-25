 

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy
Instagram/Facebook
Celebrity

The City Girls raptress and the 'Move That Dope' rhymer raise eyebrows with their interaction at a party in Miami, nearly a month after she declared that she's ready to be in a serious relationship.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami and Future have sent the Internet into frenzy following their recent encounter. The two were pictured together at a party in Miami, raising speculation about their relationship.

The one-half of the hip-hop duo City Girls and the Atlanta artist were partying together at Coco Miami club on Wednesday night, August 23. In a photo uploaded on Thursday by a Miami promoter, the two looked cozy as the raptress smiled and put her face close to Future's while they appeared to be having a conversation.

Social media users have mixed feelings regarding the potential romantic pairing, with one person commenting, "She said Scorpio was a womanizer and y'all thought it was Diddy. Whole time it's Future." Another predicted Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' reaction, "Diddy having chest pains as we type."

"She look like she about to extort his a** she'd definitely give him a run for his money!" a third user joked. Another supported the two as writing, "I'm gonna be honest I'm here for it. Go ahead, Caresha.!!!"

  Editors' Pick

Some other guessed what the two rap stars were talking about in the snap. "She probably tryna get him on Caresha pls to ask him about his women, 'Oh you Rich but you don't trick??? It's crazyyy,' " one of them suggested.

Another claimed, "She look like she just said 'You tricking or what' and smiled." Another person shared a similar wish for a "Caresha Please" episode feature Future, saying, "She definitely locking in a date for her show and the energy would be unmatched."

Just last month, Miami said that she's ready for a serious relationship, months after declaring she's single. "I'm ready to be in a relationship & love again! this was my last summer being outside!" she declared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 29-year-old confirmed her split from Diddy in April, insisting that they remain friends. "We're still friends! We're still good friends! But we're single," she told The Cut, before stressing, "That's not my man."

Despite calling herself single, the two continued to hang out together. They attended the 2023 Met Gala together on May 1 and were pictured stepping out for an apparent date night in New York a few days later.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jon Gosselin Blames One-Sided Story for 10-Year Estrangement From His Kids

Zendaya Coleman Still Gets Flustered When She's Being Photographed Despite Her Level of Fame
Related Posts
Yung Miami Mocked After Calling Herself 'the Black Oprah'

Yung Miami Mocked After Calling Herself 'the Black Oprah'

Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab

Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab

Yung Miami Ready to 'Love Again' After Ending Diddy Fling

Yung Miami Ready to 'Love Again' After Ending Diddy Fling

Yung Miami Thanks JT for Defending Her Against Critics of Son Attending Rolling Loud Festival

Yung Miami Thanks JT for Defending Her Against Critics of Son Attending Rolling Loud Festival

Latest News
Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter
  • Aug 25, 2023

Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film
  • Aug 25, 2023

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'
  • Aug 25, 2023

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy
  • Aug 25, 2023

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster Call it Quits After Just Nine Months of Dating
  • Aug 25, 2023

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster Call it Quits After Just Nine Months of Dating

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss