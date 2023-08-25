 

Jon Gosselin Blames One-Sided Story for 10-Year Estrangement From His Kids

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star reveals that he has attempted to reach out to his six estranged children, Mady, Cara, Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah, 'numerous times.'

AceShowbiz - Jon Gosselin has blamed one-sided story for his 10-year estrangement from his kids. While opening up about his current relationship with his former wife and six of their eight children together, the former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star claimed that he could not fix the situation by himself.

The former reality TV star, who shares 22-year-old twins Mady, Cara as well as 19-year-old sextuplets Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Joel and Leah with his former wife Kate Gosselin together, got candid about the matter in an interview that was published on Tuesday, August 22.

Speaking to Rachel Smith from Entertainment Tonight, Jon first revealed, "I haven't talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don't even know, over a decade. And then I haven't talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis for five years." Meanwhile, Jon noted that two of her kids, Collin and Hannah, have been living in the same house with him.

Upon receiving a question about his effort in fixing his relationships with his estranged kids, Jon explained, "At this point, they're adults now. So, I mean, I don't even know their phone numbers or stuff." He went on to recall, "Hannah went down there and talked to them. I've tried to reach out to them and it has failed numerous times."

"I've kind of just stuck with the kids that live here," the 46-year-old star lamented. He further claimed, "It doesn't work the way you think it would work. So until my other kids figure that out ... [and] stop believing in one side of the story, I can't do anything else." Though so, he declared that he still hopes one day his estranged children will reach out to him.

In addition to six of his eight children, Jon shared that he has not communicated with his former spouse Kate for a few years. About Kate's reaction to him being in a relationship with his girlfriend Stephanie Lebo, he responded, "I don't know. I don't talk to Kate. I have no idea. I haven't heard her voice since 2018."

