 

'Humble' Billie Eilish Praised for Flying in Economy on Commercial Airline

'Humble' Billie Eilish Praised for Flying in Economy on Commercial Airline
Instagram
Celebrity

A few days ahead of her show at Reading and Leeds Festivals in the United Kingdom, the 'Happier Than Ever' singer appears comfortable during her flight as documented in a fan video.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has left her fans amazed for being "humble." A few days ahead of her show at Reading and Leeds Festivals in the United Kingdom, the "Happier Than Ever" singer was spotted flying in economy on a commercial airline.

The 21-year-old singer could be seen sitting on one of the passenger seats in an economy class of a commercial airline in a video uploaded via TikTok on Saturday, August 19. In the clip that soon went viral, she appeared comfortable despite not flying in a private jet.

The footage went on to show Billie getting out of the airplane in an oversized blue hoodie and a gray hat that came with blue star patterns on it. She was also documented carrying a black backpack on her shoulder. At that time, she was standing while being surrounded by a number of people who appeared to be her team.

  Editors' Pick

The clip additionally displayed a screenshot of Billie's selfie which she uploaded on her Instagram Story around the same time of the flight. In the snap, she could be seen wearing the same hoodie and beanie that were documented in the beginning of the fan's video.

The devotee who released the video claimed that other passengers of the flight were not allowed to use a bathroom in the front and only one in the back which could be used at that time. The fan also shared that they tried to get closer to Billie during the flight. However, her team allegedly prohibited them from approaching the "Ocean Eyes" singer.

It did not take long for her devotees to voice their thoughts on the singer's choice of flight. In the comments section of the footage, one fan could not help but gush, "Omg shes so humble being in economy!!" adding a crying face emoji. Meanwhile, another suggested, "I would just go to the bathroom in the front every 5 minutes to look at her."

In the meantime, a third proposed, "Guys, she doesn't fly that much on private jets bc she's actually doing something for our environment lmao." Similarly, a fourth stated, "I actually love that she has the money for a private jet but doesn't do that because of her campaign for protecting the environment."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

Zendaya Coleman Still Gets Flustered When She's Being Photographed Despite Her Level of Fame
Related Posts
Billie Eilish Struggles to Accept That Her Voice 'Completely Changed' as She's Recording Third Album

Billie Eilish Struggles to Accept That Her Voice 'Completely Changed' as She's Recording Third Album

Billie Eilish's Ex Jesse Rutherford Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Lyrics on New Song 'POV'

Billie Eilish's Ex Jesse Rutherford Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Lyrics on New Song 'POV'

Billie Eilish Divides Fans With Her New Diamond Grills

Billie Eilish Divides Fans With Her New Diamond Grills

Billie Eilish Calls Ex Jesse Rutherford Her 'Homie Forever', Remains Single After Their Split

Billie Eilish Calls Ex Jesse Rutherford Her 'Homie Forever', Remains Single After Their Split

Latest News
Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles
  • Aug 24, 2023

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest
  • Aug 24, 2023

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death
  • Aug 24, 2023

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death

Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment
  • Aug 24, 2023

Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment

'Humble' Billie Eilish Praised for Flying in Economy on Commercial Airline
  • Aug 24, 2023

'Humble' Billie Eilish Praised for Flying in Economy on Commercial Airline

Selena Gomez Recalls How She Fought Hard to Keep Her 2011 Hit Single 'Who Says'
  • Aug 24, 2023

Selena Gomez Recalls How She Fought Hard to Keep Her 2011 Hit Single 'Who Says'

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music