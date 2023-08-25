Meghan Markle Criticized for Her 'Ironic' Message in Upcoming Invictus Games

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

Royal biographer and expert Angela Levin says that the Duchess of Sussex will be delivering a personal message of 'courage and resilience' to injured veterans competing in the games.

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle has been slammed over her upcoming message in this year's Invictus Games in Germany. Royal biographer and expert Angela Levin said that the Duchess of Sussex will be delivering a personal message of "courage and resilience" to injured veterans competing in the games.

Calling the topic "ironic," the "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" author told GB News, "Meghan is going to be there [Invictus Games]. She is going to speak to the veterans about courage and resilience." She added, "I thought that was quite ironic, because she represents neither of those things."

Alongside Harry, Meghan will be attending the week-long event in Dusseldorf, which kicks off September 9. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to Germany will mark their first joint European appearance since the late monarch's funeral on September 19, 2022.

Even though the couple will be in Europe for the Invictus Games, it's said that they are not invited to an intimate event at Balmoral Castle on September 8 to mark one year since Queen Elizabeth II's death. A source told The Sun that there "hasn't been any outreach to them" from the royal family.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently unveiled the first look at Prince Harry's next project "Heart of Invictus". The trailer, which was released on August 16, features in-depth interviews with Harry and the inspiring athletes about Invictus Games.

Kicking off the trailer, the royal can be seen delivering his speech at the international sporting event for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans. "It is here at the Invictus Games that you realize whatever you carry, it was the springboard that propelled you to the next level," Harry says.

"The Games doesn't focus on what causes the injury, but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again," the Duke explains. He continues, "If your goal was to make your country proud, you've done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you've achieved it. You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the Heart of Invictus."

"Heart of Invictus" will follow international competitors at the Invictus Games, an international sporting event that Prince Harry founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. It will premiere on August 30 on Netflix.

