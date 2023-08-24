 

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert
Cover Images/Instagram/Darla Khazei
Music

Joined by fellow comedienne Yamaneika, the 'SHERRI' host takes to her Instagram account to share videos of her looking stunning in a sleek silver and black color block catsuit.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sherri Shepherd got the memo. The actress and talk show host attended one of Beyonce Knowles' shows from her "Renaissance" tour in her best shimmering outfit, just like what Queen Bey requested before.

The "SHERRI" host took to her Instagram account to share videos of her looking stunning in a sleek silver and black color block catsuit. She paired the look with silver cowboy boots and a matching, glittery silver handbag.

Also joining Sherri for the fun-filled night out was fellow comedienne Yamaneika. She also opted for silver for the show, wearing a silver mini dress and rainbow wig. Bey's "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" was played in the background as the duo showed off their amazing looks.

  Editors' Pick

"@beyonce inspired me step out of my comfort zone and rolling with my crazy friend @yamaneika we had an amazing time at the #renaissanceworldtour," Sherri wrote in the caption. "We danced and sang all nite (thank God I left the high heeled boots at the hotel and opted for the @schutz cowboy flats because we walked 20 blocks just to get an @uber ) … thank you @themichelelopez @tb_hairstylist & @madebyrodneyjon for the #catsuit #hair & #face . I felt alien sexy #sherrishepherd #yamaneikasaunders #michelelopez #beyonce #aliensuperstar #bodymadeinthegym."

Sherri's post arrived after Beyonce set a special dress code for her "Renaissance" tour concertgoers. "Virgo season is upon us," the R&B singer, who will turn 42 on September 4, began her post on Tuesday, August 22. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!"

She went on to say, "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everyone is mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts
Related Posts
Sherri Shepherd Fires Wendy Williams' Producers to Have 'Fresh Energy'

Sherri Shepherd Fires Wendy Williams' Producers to Have 'Fresh Energy'

Sherri Shepherd Says Jill Biden Owes LSU an Apology for Inviting Iowa to White House

Sherri Shepherd Says Jill Biden Owes LSU an Apology for Inviting Iowa to White House

Sherri Shepherd to Get Breast Reduction Surgery After Wardrobe Malfunction on Her Talk Show

Sherri Shepherd to Get Breast Reduction Surgery After Wardrobe Malfunction on Her Talk Show

Sherri Shepherd Finds Her Time in Jail 'Life Lesson' for Success

Sherri Shepherd Finds Her Time in Jail 'Life Lesson' for Success

Latest News
Andy Cohen Admits to Feeling 'Nervous
  • Aug 24, 2023

Andy Cohen Admits to Feeling 'Nervous" about Kissing Jennifer Lawrence on 'WWHL'

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert
  • Aug 24, 2023

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

Lala Kent Calls It 'Travesty' That Raquel Leviss Won't Return to 'Vanderpump Rules'
  • Aug 24, 2023

Lala Kent Calls It 'Travesty' That Raquel Leviss Won't Return to 'Vanderpump Rules'

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts
  • Aug 24, 2023

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness
  • Aug 24, 2023

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Stassi Schroeder Calls Out Bethenny Frankel for Victim-Shaming Ariana Madix
  • Aug 24, 2023

Stassi Schroeder Calls Out Bethenny Frankel for Victim-Shaming Ariana Madix

Most Read
Taylor Swift Concert Security Guard Fired After Asking Fans to Take Photos of Him
Music

Taylor Swift Concert Security Guard Fired After Asking Fans to Take Photos of Him

Wyclef Jean Fan Threatens to Pee If She's Not Allowed to Get Closer to Star at Hamptons Show

Wyclef Jean Fan Threatens to Pee If She's Not Allowed to Get Closer to Star at Hamptons Show

Beyonce Sets Special Dress Code for 'Renaissance' Tour Attendees as Her Birthday Wish

Beyonce Sets Special Dress Code for 'Renaissance' Tour Attendees as Her Birthday Wish

Andrew Schulz Sparks Debate After Commenting on Beyonce and Taylor Swift Tours Comparison

Andrew Schulz Sparks Debate After Commenting on Beyonce and Taylor Swift Tours Comparison

Madonna Would Love to Have Britney Spears on Her Tour Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Madonna Would Love to Have Britney Spears on Her Tour Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

The Rolling Stones Reveal New Album Title in Newspaper Ad With Little Twist

The Rolling Stones Reveal New Album Title in Newspaper Ad With Little Twist

Watch Nas' Mystical Music Video for 'Black Magic'

Watch Nas' Mystical Music Video for 'Black Magic'

Lizzo Back in Studio as She Insists She's 'Doing Good' Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Back in Studio as She Insists She's 'Doing Good' Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Report: Scooter Braun Is No Longer Idina Menzel's Manager

Report: Scooter Braun Is No Longer Idina Menzel's Manager