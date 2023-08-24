Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

Cover Images/Instagram/Darla Khazei Music

Joined by fellow comedienne Yamaneika, the 'SHERRI' host takes to her Instagram account to share videos of her looking stunning in a sleek silver and black color block catsuit.

AceShowbiz - Sherri Shepherd got the memo. The actress and talk show host attended one of Beyonce Knowles' shows from her "Renaissance" tour in her best shimmering outfit, just like what Queen Bey requested before.

The "SHERRI" host took to her Instagram account to share videos of her looking stunning in a sleek silver and black color block catsuit. She paired the look with silver cowboy boots and a matching, glittery silver handbag.

Also joining Sherri for the fun-filled night out was fellow comedienne Yamaneika. She also opted for silver for the show, wearing a silver mini dress and rainbow wig. Bey's "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" was played in the background as the duo showed off their amazing looks.

"@beyonce inspired me step out of my comfort zone and rolling with my crazy friend @yamaneika we had an amazing time at the #renaissanceworldtour," Sherri wrote in the caption. "We danced and sang all nite (thank God I left the high heeled boots at the hotel and opted for the @schutz cowboy flats because we walked 20 blocks just to get an @uber ) … thank you @themichelelopez @tb_hairstylist & @madebyrodneyjon for the #catsuit #hair & #face . I felt alien sexy #sherrishepherd #yamaneikasaunders #michelelopez #beyonce #aliensuperstar #bodymadeinthegym."

Sherri's post arrived after Beyonce set a special dress code for her "Renaissance" tour concertgoers. "Virgo season is upon us," the R&B singer, who will turn 42 on September 4, began her post on Tuesday, August 22. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!"

She went on to say, "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everyone is mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome."

