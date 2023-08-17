Netflix Unveils Trailer and Release Date for Prince Harry's Docuseries 'Heart of Invictus'

TV

The docuseries will follow international competitors at the Invictus Games, an international sporting event that Prince Harry founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

AceShowbiz - Netflix has given fans the first look at Prince Harry's next project "Heart of Invictus". The streaming giant released the trailer on Wednesday, August 16, featuring in-depth interviews with Harry and the inspiring athletes about Invictus Games.

Kicking off the trailer, the royal can be seen delivering his speech at the international sporting event for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans. "It is here at the Invictus Games that you realize whatever you carry, it was the springboard that propelled you to the next level," Harry says.

Footage of previous Invictus Games then flickers on the screen with the injured service personnel and veterans participating in various sports competitions. "The Games doesn't focus on what causes the injury, but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again," the Duke of Sussex explains.

Someone then recalls, "When I was a soldier, that meant the world to me. Once I was wounded, how do you define yourself then?" Another veteran questions, "I thought, 'What is the point of living?' "

"If your goal was to make your country proud, you've done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you've achieved it. You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the Heart of Invictus," Harry continues, before the trailer ends.

"Heart of Invictus" will follow international competitors at the Invictus Games, an international sporting event that Prince Harry founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. Hailing from the Oscar-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, "Heart of Invictus" is also executive produced by Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, Sir Keith Mills GBE DL, Dominic Reid OBE and Abigail Anketell-Jones.

Of the five-part docuseries, the husband of Meghan Markle said in a statement, "Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe. 'Heart of Invictus' is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport."

He added, "While in various stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors and their loved ones give a compelling look at their journey to the Invictus Games, in a way that commands admiration and respect."

"Heart of Invictus" will premiere on August 30 on Netflix.

